Conscription In Korea And Taiwan: The Difference A Year Makes

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article was originally published by Pacific Forum . It is republished with permission.

Mandatory military conscription systems differ between South Korea and Taiwan, raising questions about their different standards of military training. Furthermore, they raise deeper questions about whole-of-society acceptance of and approach to defense needs, which may prove crucial in both countries' long-term defenses.

Failure to understand the significance of length of service can have serious consequences.

For South Korea the largest threat comes from North Korea, whose forces lie approximately 30 miles from Seoul, the South's largest city and capital. Taiwan's only significant threat is the People's Republic of China, 100 miles off the coastline of Taiwan; the two sides are separated by a strait that is one of the most heavily trafficked areas for maritime commerce.

Societal views are reflected in the implementation and intent of conscription. In South Korea, all seven members of the globally popular music group BTS have signed on to complete their required military service. As of 2024 one member has completed the mandatory service period of two years, as other band members await their initial military training dates.

In contrast, in Taiwan (formally called the Republic of China) in December 2022, then-President Tsai Ing-wen announced a politically controversial policy that, beginning in 2024, mandatory military service would be extended from the insufficient four-month requirement to one year of training for eligible males born on or after January 1, 2005. Her decision was sensitive even though it addressed a problem of insufficient personnel and readiness

Pursuant to national law in South Korea, which is formally called Republic of Korea, compulsory military service is required of all males starting at age 18. This has been policy for decades and has not changed dramatically in that timeframe. A man deemed ineligible for military service is assigned to the National Police or another non-military public service institution.

A conscript serves in the active component for no less than two years. Conscripts deemed fit for service and volunteers are given the same training in one of Korea's National Training Centers. The period for this entry training is six weeks. Once that's completed, all new members of the Korean Armed Forces move on to their respective branches for additional training (see flow chart).

Chart:

Taiwan's version of conscription differs

in many respects

from that of South Korea.