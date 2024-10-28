The International Conference Of Mountain Tourism And Outdoor Sports 2024 Concluded Successfully

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) A Review on the International of Mountain and Outdoor Sports 2024

Beijing, China, 28th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Gathering in a Haven of Wellness and a City of Culture, Embracing a Golden Autumn with Clear Skies and Lush Surroundings, the International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports 2024 (MTOS) was successfully held in Xingyi City, Qianxinan Prefecture, Guizhou Province from September 26 to 27. Over 400 participants from China, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, Pakistan, Nepal, Spain, and other countries-comprising representatives from international organizations, foreign embassies in China, International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) members, tourism-related businesses, mountain tourism destination management agencies, industry experts, scholars, and media-gathered to discuss and share insights on the conference's theme, ' Integration of Culture, Sports and Tourism Presents a High – Quality Life.' Together, they explored innovative, sustainable pathways for high-quality mountain tourism in the new era, offering solutions to empower new productive forces in the mountain tourism industry.

MTOS is the only national and international high-level summit in China focused on mountain tourism. This year's conference was hosted by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), organized by the IMTA Secretariat and the People's Government of Qianxinan Prefecture, Guizhou Province, and received strong support from the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Guizhou Provincial Sports Bureau, Guizhou Provincial Foreign Affairs Office, Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Group Co., Ltd., and Guizhou Civil Aviation Industry Group. The conference featured various thematic sections and included a total of 17 events.

As Zurab Pololikashvili, UN Tourism Secretary-General, mentioned in his congratulatory letter to the conference:“This annual event serves as a significant platform, not only for the Chinese mountain tourism sector but also for the global tourism community. This year's theme, focused on the construction and innovation of mountain tourism governance systems, reflects the forward-thinking approach needed in today's rapidly evolving tourism landscape .”

Celebrating the Grand Opening and Sharing the Fruitful Results of Mountain Tourism

On the morning of September 26, visitors were captivated by nearly 100 photography works from 25 countries, showcasing the stunning natural and cultural allure of mountain tourism at the World Mountain Natural and Cultural Photography Exhibition . Co-hosted by IMTA and the Japan-China Friendship Photographers Association, the exhibition received strong support from many renowned international photographers and related organizations.

The conference's opening ceremony comprised three segments: Opening Address, Releasing Achievements, and an Awarding Ceremony. During the Opening Address, speakers analyzed the background and significance of the conference from different perspectives, ranging from local insights in Guizhou and China to broader Asia-Pacific and global views, while also highlighting the critical role played by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance.

Lu Yongzheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee and Head of the Publicity Department of the Provincial Party Committee, remarked that this is the first conference held since adjustments were made to the conference's organizational structure. He noted that the theme, 'Integration of Culture, Sports and Tourism Presents a High – Quality Life,' aligns with the public's desire for a better life, building a bridge for international exchanges on mountain tourism and revealing new trends in the high-quality development of the tourism industry.

Peter Semone, Chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), pointed out that mountains are becoming focal points for travelers seeking new experiences. Driven by this demand, China's mountain tourism destinations are rapidly developing into world-class locations. He emphasized that the association's mission and goal are to manage the mountain tourism industry responsibly, sustainably, and with equitable benefit distribution while supporting the recovery and growth of inbound tourism to China and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

He Yafei, IMTA Vice Chairman and Secretary-General, delivered a speech and officially announced the opening of the conference. He noted that since the inception of the MTOS in 2015, the event has embraced the innovative concept of“Tourism + Sports,” striving to create an important platform that integrates mountain tourism with outdoor sports. This platform not only promotes the deep integration of mountain tourism, sports, and the tourism industry, contributing to the cultural and tourism development in Guizhou, but also serves as a model for the synergistic development of mountain tourism, outdoor sports, and the mountain economy.

As a key part of the opening ceremony, two significant research achievements, drafted and formulated by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, were officially released.

“Our aim with this research is not only to examine the impact of climate change on mountain tourism destinations but also, more importantly, to explore how the tourism industry and local communities can mitigate the effects of global warming and adapt to new environmental conditions,” said Francesco Frangialli, Honorary Secretary-General of UNWTO and council member of IMTA, as he presented the study titled“Mountain Tourism Destinations Responding to Climate Change” in three languages-Chinese, French, and English. The study offers academic solutions to address climate issues in the development of mountain tourism.

Additionally, the Certification Criteria and Guidelines of World Famous Tourism Mountains was unveiled. The documents was drafted by IMTA to promote and establish a world tourism mountain evaluation system, aiming to protect and utilize mountain tourism resources and contribute to the global governance of mountain tourism. The guidelines are designed to cement the authority of“World Famous Tourism Mountains.” Wu Bihu, Director of the International Center for Recreation and Tourism Research at the College of Urban and Environmental Sciences of Peking University and an expert of IMTA, introduced that the Certification Criteria are classified based on“Natural Orientation” and“Cultural Orientation” categories. These standards, in line with the development trends of the mountain tourism industry, outline the basic criteria for a“World Famous Tourism Mountains” across three aspects: natural resources, cultural resources, and comprehensive supporting services. The Certification Guidelines explain the implementation procedures of the Certification Criteria and will be continuously updated and improved.

Following a global call for nominations, 14 world tourism mountains were selected as the first batch, including Jungfrau (Switzerland), Annapurna-I (Nepal), Risco Caido and Gran Canaria Sacred Mountains(Spain), Serra da Estrela (Portugal), Table Mountain (South Africa), and 10 mountains from China: Changbai Mountain (Jilin Province), Mount Emei (Sichuan Province), Fanjing Mountain (Guizhou Province), Hengshan (Shanxi Province), Hengshan (Hunan Province), Yulong Snow Mountain (Yunnan Province), Songshan (Henan Province), Wugong Mountain (Jiangxi Province), and Mangshan (Hunan Province).

Following the awards ceremony for the first group of“World Famous Tourism Mountains,” the conference also awarded the title of” World Wellness Demonstration City” to Xingyi, further enhancing the city's appeal and influence in the wellness tourism sector and driving the integration of mountain tourism and wellness industries.

Collaborative Dialogue: Asian Experiences Benefiting the World

Immediately after the opening ceremony, the Asian Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference 2024 was held. This was the third such event under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's“Asia Tourism Promotion Plan.” Centered around the theme of“Mutual Learning and Cooperation – Join Hands to Embark on a New Journey of Asian Mountain Tourism,” the conference explored topics such as” Mountain Tourism Innovation & Community Co-construction” and” Asian Wisdom and Practice for Mountain Tourism.” Experts from various Asian countries shared their insights, contributing the Asian perspective to the global stage and offering models for collaborative development that demonstrate the principles of consultation, co-construction, and shared benefits.

At the Asian Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference, Djibril Fofana, General Secretary of the World Association for Hospitality and Tourism Education and Training (AMFORHT), shared how education enables local communities to better understand their environment, history, and culture while raising awareness of the importance of protecting fragile ecosystems, particularly in mountainous regions. Training, on the other hand, allows professionals in the tourism industry to enhance their skills, innovate, and adapt to new trends, which is critical for maintaining high-quality tourism services. Fofana emphasized that close cooperation with the International Mountain Tourism Alliance will play a crucial role in this area.

Ajay Prakash, Global President of the International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT), shared his insights on how mountain tourism provides a lifeline for many rural communities around the world by creating jobs and stimulating local businesses. He emphasized the importance of balancing the environmental pressures caused by overtourism with the need to protect fragile ecosystems. To achieve this, innovative infrastructure, digital platform empowerment, and the development of less environmentally impactful tourism forms, such as sports tourism, could be explored. He also stressed that sustainable mountain tourism can only be achieved through the collaboration of governments, private enterprises, NGOs, and local communities.

Professors Tanaka Toyoji from the International Exchange Center at Nishikyushu University, and Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ureshino Onsen Tourist Association, introduced Ureshino Onsen, a hot spring destination with over 1,400 years of history in Saga Prefecture in Japan. They highlighted that as society continues to evolve, the nature of tourism is changing as well. Wellness tourism is gaining popularity within mountain tourism projects, with hot springs serving as the foundation and“health” and“well-being” elements integrated into the tourist experience. This approach provides visitors with a sense of emotional satisfaction and happiness.

Resonating with the Spirit of the Times: Innovation at IMTA Annual Conference

The IMTA Annual Conference 2024 is one of the core events. As the world's first non-governmental, non-profit international organization focused on mountain tourism, IMTA has consistently upheld its mission to“protect mountain resources, preserve mountain culture, promote mountain economies, and benefit mountain communities” while striving for the sustainable development of mountain tourism. This year's annual conference theme,” Inclusiveness, Mutual Learning, Innovation – Empowering Sustainable Mountain Tourism with New Quality Productive Forces,” aimed to delve into innovative development paths for high-quality and sustainable mountain tourism in the context of the new era.

Dominique de Villepin, Chairman of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, stated that facing the transformations and challenges of mountain tourism's future requires a deep understanding of industry trends from multiple perspectives, dimensions, and levels. Governments, businesses, and all sectors of society must work together to foster the emerging prosperity of the tourism market. This is the driving force behind IMTA's creation of international dialogue platforms such as the annual meeting, International Mountain Tourism Day, and the Asian Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference.

In a congratulatory letter, Zurab Pololikashvili, UN Tourism Secretary-General, commended the role of IMTA in promoting global sustainable mountain tourism practices. He noted that IMTA has contributed significantly to enhancing cultural diversity and environmental awareness while also fostering local economic growth through inclusive and sustainable development practices.

IMTA Vice Chairman and Secretary-General He Yafei remarked that the new era is shaping a fresh landscape for global tourism. Over the past year, IMTA has continuously organized mountain tourism-themed events, creating a strong platform for collaboration. Through discussions on opportunities and trends in mountain tourism, IMTA has facilitated exchanges and cooperation between its members, governments, and the industry, yielding remarkable results.

IMTA Vice Chairman Pansy Ho expressed that IMTA remains committed to promoting the principles of“ecology first, green development, solidarity, cooperation, and mutual benefit.” By leveraging IMTA's membership network and industry resources, IMTA actively supports the innovative use of mountain resources, the preservation and transmission of cultural heritage, and the development of regional economies, contributing to the sustainable development of the global tourism industry.

In IMTA's annual work report, Fu Yingchun, Vice Chairman and Executive Secretary-General of IMTA, highlighted that IMTA has actively integrated into the global mountain tourism governance system. Its international visibility and influence have continued to grow, with significant expansion in business collaboration opportunities and improved overall operational effectiveness. The“Mountain Integration” platform created by IMTA has maintained a steady growth trajectory, with the three key platforms-International Mountain Tourism Day, the Annual Conference Forum, and the Asian Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference-demonstrating renewed vitality and energy this year.

As a prominent part of IMTA's brand-building efforts,“International Mountain Tourism Day” has now been successfully held six times. In May 2024, the theme event for International Mountain Tourism Day was hosted in Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, France, resonating widely with the industry. At the annual meeting, He Yafei awarded the hosting rights for the International Mountain Tourism Day 2025 to Gran Canaria, Spain.

During the annual conference, the“International Mountain Hiking Tourism Demonstration Routes” were also awarded to the Hengshan, Hengshan (Shanxi), and Songshan segments of the Chinese Five Sacred Mountains hiking routes. Building on the momentum of the annual meeting, IMTA also expanded its Expert Committee and membership. Nine senior experts from the tourism industry and related fields joined the Expert Committee, bringing new insights to IMTA's think tank. Additionally, 11 new member organizations were awarded certificates, growing IMTA into a global family with 199 institutional and individual members (118 domestic and 81 international).

During media interviews, several guests praised the IMTA for its outstanding contributions in platform operations, brand building, and achievement realization. They expressed strong willingness to strengthen communication and cooperation with IMTA for mutual benefits.

Diverse Activities Attract Media Attention

This year's conference was highly innovative in its event design, offering a series of exciting auxiliary activities beyond the main conference events. These activities garnered extensive media coverage, leading the new wave of mountain tourism

The 2024 Wanfenglin Hiking Conference, themed“Run with Passion, Enjoy the Beauty of Xingyi,” was launched with great enthusiasm. As a core event of 2024 MTOS, the hiking conference attracted over 10,000 hiking enthusiasts, allowing participants to experience the charm of outdoor sports and promoting the integration of culture, sports, and wellness tourism

The 2024 China International Camping Conference and Culture, Sports, and Wellness Equipment Expo kicked off on September 26 at Jushan Square in Xingyi. Li Shouwen, Executive Chairman of the China International Camping Conference, emphasized that outdoor sports and experiential tourism are becoming new trends in modern lifestyle and consumption. This year's theme,“Collaboration between East and West: Integrating into the Unified National Market,” focused on creating safe equipment, safe environments, and safe processes. Leveraging the MTOS platform and IMTA's global resources, the event facilitated international exchanges and contributed to the“dual circulation” economic strategy.

The 8·9·00 Concept Meeting is a custom-made platform for the younger generation, designed by IMTA to foster exchange and innovation around cultural tourism trends. In an open and relaxed atmosphere, this youth-oriented forum covered topics such as cross-industry integration in mountain tourism, digital marketing, business model upgrades, and sustainable development. It sparked interest and resonance from young entrepreneurs and successful young professionals alike.

At the Mountain Tourism Investment and Financing Exchange Seminar organized by IMTA, more than 50 domestic and international investment experts, cultural tourism business representatives, and financial institution representatives discussed topics such as cross-border mergers and acquisitions for resource integration, opportunities and risks in the securitization of cultural tourism assets, and successful experiences in homestay investment and brand management. Wu Mai, IMTA Vice Secretary General, stated that IMTA will leverage its strengths and platform functions, actively introduce diversified financing strategies, strengthen cooperation with financial institutions, and use financial tools to innovate cultural tourism products.

Around the 2024 MTOS, a variety of supporting events were held, including the 2024 Wanfenglin Half Marathon, the 18th China Wanfeng Lake Wild Fishing Competition, the 2024 China Mountain Bike League (Xingyi Station), the 2024 China Anlong International Rock Climbing Week & First“Rock Tourism Guizhou” Rock Climbing Carnival, and the 2024 Wanfenglin Hiking and Trail Obstacle Race. These activities enriched the development of the outdoor sports industry, empowering it while showcasing the natural beauty and dynamic spirit of Guizhou Province, known as the“Mountain Park Province.”

The conference was highly recognized by attending leaders and guests, receiving warm feedback. Media outlets provided comprehensive coverage of the event. The conference and IMTA's development caught the attention of Hao Xiaohong, former Vice President of the National Tour Association of the United States, who promptly published an in-depth report in the U.S. media titled Mountain Tourism, Striving Forward-The Driving Force from Guizhou, China. In the article, Hao expressed her admiration:“Guizhou is blessed with unique natural resources, a true gift from nature. It is a fortune to collaborate and prosper in this land of mountains. Mountain tourism is progressing steadily, and I wish IMTA and Guizhou continued success!”

As of October 16, over 100 media outlets-including CGTN, People's Daily, The Paper, China Culture Daily, China Tourism News, China Radio International, and Sina Weibo-published thousands of reports on the MTOS opening ceremony, the IMTA annual meeting, and other supporting events like the 8·9·00 Concept Meeting. The reports reached audiences in China, the U.S., France, and other countries and regions.