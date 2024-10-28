FMS Integration's Ted Fletcher Discusses Data Center Technology Evolution On 'Data Center Go-To-Market Podcast'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ted Fletcher, owner of FMS Integration , recently joined Joshua Feinberg on the "Data Center Go-to-Market Podcast" to share his career journey, technological insights, and advice for navigating the rapidly changing data center industry.



Starting his career in automotive and diesel technology, Fletcher discovered a passion for electronics, leading him to work across various fields, including water leak detection and software solutions. After working for a large data center colocation provider, he founded FMS Integration, where he focuses on telemetry data integration services. Fletcher shared his advice for recent graduates: keep an open mind, start at the operations level to gain exposure, and consider what sparks your interest. For mid-career professionals, he emphasized remembering the passion that first drew them into the industry.



During the podcast, Fletcher tackled one of the most pressing questions in the data center industry:“How do you get devices to communicate with each other?” He explained that the solution depends largely on the age of the technology. Newer systems often come with built-in APIs and open protocols, which enable seamless communication between different platforms. These open protocols restore the flexibility to integrate systems from multiple vendors, eliminating the need for proprietary connectors that were once commonplace in the industry. Fletcher reflected on how, in 2002, companies relied heavily on proprietary solutions that restricted integration. At that time, each manufacturer's technology required its own specific tools to connect, creating a barrier to communication between devices. Today, the shift to open protocols has made integration simpler, empowering businesses to connect their systems more efficiently.



He also emphasized that while integration has become more accessible, the complexity of data center operations has not diminished. Monitoring critical infrastructure-such as electrical systems, cooling mechanisms, security protocols, and access control-remains a core challenge.“The key,” Fletcher shared,“is to maintain secure connections while gathering and sharing data between systems.” This process ensures that data centers can operate smoothly without compromising security, which is paramount in today's interconnected digital environment.



Fletcher outlined the importance of monitoring data center infrastructure , including electrical systems, cooling, security, and access control, to ensure smooth operations. He highlighted the challenge of maintaining security while collecting and sharing data.“The biggest mistake in monitoring mission-critical applications,” he shared,“is moving too fast.” He also addressed the impact of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) on data centers, noting that these technologies increase demands on facilities, often requiring reconfiguration.



Fletcher explained that operations teams are the primary buyers of data center remote equipment monitoring systems, and that his work often involves helping businesses complete unfinished projects. His favorite aspect of telemetry is solving problems that frustrate others while ensuring proactive planning. Fletcher believes that forward-thinking, including setting capacity thresholds, helps avoid overloads and reduce redundancy.



Looking toward the future, Fletcher predicts that data center operations will become easier as more great data becomes available, and the key will be integrating it into common repositories. He also shared his favorite Internet of Things (IoT) tools, including Modbus Poll for leak detection equipment, VYKON by Tridium systems integrators, and tools that assess power, temperature sensors, air quality monitors, and air quality sensors.



