A DAY WITHOUT A FIRST RESPONDER

National First Responder Day Reminds us of Their Importance

- Molly WillenbringSAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today we recognize as a Country the importance of first responders in our everyday lives, their commitment to the communities they serve, and their bravery and sacrifices to the people of this nation.Today, the White House put out a proclamation honoring all serving and fallen first responders.“Our first responders represent the best of who we are as a people. They are the police officers and sheriff's deputies who answer our calls, ready to help, no matter the situation. They are the firefighters running toward the flames to protect our communities. They are emergency medical technicians, paramedics, 911 dispatchers, 988 crisis responders, and all the medical professionals providing emergency care, who sacrifice so much to be there for us when a crisis hits. Our first responders are everyday heroes, and we are so grateful for their service.”As President Biden has stated that his administration is committed to supporting our first responders and ensuring they have access to the resources they need to thrive, we hope the Federal government will authorize more funding to help first responders and their significant others have access to all the health resources they need including behavioral health and peer support. 1 in 3 first responders experience depression and thoughts of suicide that often manifest after a traumatic critical incident they experience on the job.First Responder Support Network helps honor first responders throughout the United States by providing post-traumatic retreats to help first responders and their significant others cope with the stress and mental anguish they experience daily in their roles.Through intensive debriefing and peer support over 6 days, first responders at WCPR retreats work through traumatic experiences, learn to understand their reactions, and develop skills to deal with painful memories and new critical incidents. They leave the retreat with new insights, positive coping skills, a focus on resilience, and a new peer support network.For more than 20 years, FRSN has been a lead provider of support in helping first responders and their significant others cope with the debilitating effects of critical incident stress. They have helped more than 2,000 first responders and their significant others who have attended their trauma retreats in California, Washington, Oregon, Indiana, Arizona, and Kansas.“As most first responders see more trauma in one day than most people see in their entire lives, our retreats seek to get them back to life,” says Molly Willenbring, FRSN Executive Director.###

