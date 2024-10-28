WTW Announces New Cyber Leader For Private Equity And Transactional Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Ashley Hart as Leader for Private Equity and Transactional Solutions (PE&TS), Corporate Risk and Broking, North America (CRB NA).

In her new role, Ashley will bring cutting-edge Cyber risk transfer solutions to private equity clients and their portfolio companies across North America, strengthening WTW's position as the leading broker for specialized, client-focused solutions within the private equity community.

Prior to rejoining WTW, Ashley served as the West Zone Region cyber insurance leader at Marsh, where she advised private equity firms and their portfolio companies on cyber solutions to protect against evolving exposures. A well-respected industry cyber leader, Ashley also led claims advocacy for clients navigating complicated cyber events. Before joining Marsh, Ashley was a Claims Advocate and Cyber Claims Leader at WTW. Ashley holds a B.A. degree from Richard Stockton University, and a J.D. from New York Law School, and is a frequent industry speaker on cyber liability.

This strategic addition to the PE&TS team at WTW will strengthen the team's specialized expertise with Ashley leading the delivery of world-class guidance and counsel to private equity clients across North America.

Aartie Manansingh, Head of Private Equity and Transactional Solutions, CRB NA, commented,“Ashley's addition signals our commitment to addressing the risks and concerns of our clients. As our private equity clients have experienced increased cybercrime losses across their portfolio companies, increased investment in differentiated cyber insurance intellectual capital has become critical. Ashley will bring a renewed focus to maximize reimbursement outcomes for our private equity clients. I am beyond delighted to welcome Ashley to the team.”

Michael Chang, Head of Corporate Risk and Broking, North America (CRB NA), commented,“I am thrilled to see Ashley take the Cyber leadership position for our Private Equity and Transactional Solutions team. Her market knowledge will differentiate WTW in the marketplace as an industry leader, while maintaining a technical focus on the cyber risks facing our clients.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

