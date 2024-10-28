Newberry Arts Center Breaks Ground On New Home, Expanding Arts Accessibility In Rural South Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWBERRY, SC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Newberry Arts Center (NAC) is set to make an enduring impact on the local and regional arts scene with the groundbreaking of its new permanent home at 1716 Main Street. The ceremony, held on October 23, marks a milestone for the arts in Newberry and South Carolina, as the NAC transforms a former newspaper office into a thriving arts hub designed to bring cultural enrichment, creativity, and opportunities to residents of all ages.The NAC's new 15,685-square-foot facility will serve as a community space where art is accessible to all. The center will house expanded pottery studios, classrooms, private artist studios, and a dedicated area for the annual South Carolina Clay Conference, providing Newberry with an unprecedented level of cultural programming and artistic resources. Community members will enjoy increased accessibility to arts education, events, and a space where professional artists and emerging talents can connect, collaborate, and inspire."The Newberry Arts Center has been a vision in progress, fueled by the community's desire for more artistic opportunities,” said Marquerite Palmer, NAC's program manager.“With this new space, we'll offer more classes, greater resources, and ultimately, a greater creative impact on our city and surrounding rural areas.”Transforming Communities and Changing Lives Through the ArtsStudies consistently show the arts as a powerful engine for community and individual growth. Research from Americans for the Arts reports that exposure to the arts correlates with positive community benefits, including improved academic performance for children, strengthened local economies, and enhanced mental and physical well-being among participants. Art programs increase student engagement and problem-solving skills by 29%, reduce youth violence and truancy, and bolster civic pride. Moreover, rural communities with robust arts programs often see a 20% increase in tourism and higher engagement in local businesses, drawing visitors who contribute to the local economy.For Palmer, NAC's transformation is a dream over a decade in the making. From its humble beginnings with a children's summer camp and a watercolor class, NAC has grown into a dynamic center, offering year-round programs, free summer Art in the Park events, and annual conferences drawing nationally renowned artists. With additional resources from CREATE Newberry, a nonprofit established in 2020, NAC has been able to make these offerings accessible to all, including scholarships and subsidized programs.Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Collin Shealy expressed pride in the center's evolution, saying,“This groundbreaking is more than just construction. It's a commitment to uplifting Newberry's creative spirit and investing in our city's future.”A Lasting Vision for Arts AccessibilityWith the new facility, NAC will offer expanded opportunities for individual artists to rent studio space and welcome artists-in-residence. Enhanced spaces and technology for art classes, camps, and workshops will draw visitors from outside Newberry, showcasing the community's dedication to the arts. As Mayor Foster Senn notes, "The Newberry Arts Center has become one of the premier art centers in the state. This expansion represents the city's enduring commitment to cultural growth and the power of creativity to bring people together.”About the Newberry Arts Center (NAC)Since its founding in 2014, the Newberry Arts Center has fostered creative expression and arts accessibility for children, families, and artists of all backgrounds. Today, NAC offers diverse programming from pottery and painting classes to regional arts conferences, and is dedicated to serving the Newberry community through expanded and accessible art education.Media Contact:Michelle TaylorTaylor Brand ConsultingPhone: 864-483-2352Email: ...

