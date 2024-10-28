First Responders Children’S Foundation Honors National First Responders Day And Celebrates U.S. Heroes From Across The Country

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presented by SERVPRO

Heroes from Across the United States Honored in the“Roll Call of Heroes” Receive Distinguished "Hero of Honor Award"

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF, a national 501(c)3 organization), dedicated to serving the children of U.S. first responders including firefighters, officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers, honored National First Responder's Day (October 28) and hosted its annual "Roll Call of Heroes" ceremony on Monday, October 28, 2024, in the heart of New York City's Times Square.

“The heroes we recognize today represent just a small portion of the over 4 million first responders who rise to the occasion every day. We invite everyone nationwide to take a moment this week, particularly today on October 28, to honor those who work relentlessly to protect our communities. In times of crisis, these selfless individuals bravely face the unknown to ensure our safety. We also want to acknowledge the profound sacrifices made not only by these first responders but also by their families,” remarked Jillian Crane, President and CEO of the First Responders Children's Foundation.









In 2017, the U.S. House of Representatives officially designated October 28 as National First Responders Day to pay tribute to the courageous and dedicated heroes who serve our country. The formal ceremony, presented by corporate partner SERVPRO, awarded real-life heroes from across the U.S. representing each first responder discipline for their brave service. The First Responders Children's Foundation“Roll Call of Heroes” honorees stand for their entire profession and were recognized for outstanding service in law enforcement, fire, EMS, dispatcher communications, along with special awards recognizing local NYC heroes, volunteer firefighters, junior first responders, corrections officers, and first responders at the federal/state level. The ceremony also included the presentation of thirty two gubernatorial proclamations declaring October 28, 2024 First Responders Day.

“At SERVPRO, we are constantly inspired by the heroes who emerge in the face of disaster. As we gathered to honor these remarkable individuals during the ceremony, we were reminded that resilience is not just a word; it's a collective spirit that unites us all. Their stories of courage and compassion remind us why we do what we do-restoring hope and healing in communities affected by crisis. Together, we not only restore properties, but also rebuild lives, proving that with every challenge, we have the opportunity to rise above and make a lasting impact,” said Brett Ponton, CEO of SERVPRO.

2024 Hero Medals were awarded to first responders from around the country, including:



Law Enforcement Hero Award: Officer Raymond Chandler and Officer David Spens, Southfield Police Department

Firefighter Hero Award: Captain Charles Abney, Dallas Fire Department

911 Dispatcher Hero Award: Fire Communications Officer Amanda Garr, Chicago Fire Department

EMS/Paramedic Hero Award: Paramedic Sandra Sand, Kirk's EMS, Lawton Oklahoma

Volunteer Firefighter Hero Award: Firefighter Katie Remely, Lancaster Township Fire Department

Federal/State Hero Award: Special Agent Elvin Hernandez, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Junior First Responder Hero Award: Ben Courville, Junior Firefighter, Dighton Fire Department

NYC NYPD Community Hero Award: Chief Theresa Tobin, New York Police Department

NYC FDNY Community Hero Award: Firefighter Jose Cristales, New York City Fire Department NYC DOC Community Hero Award: Officer Santos Barbosa Jr., New York City Department of Corrections

Distinguished leaders from the first responder community in attendance included Al Kahn, Founder and Chairman of FRCF; Jillian Crane, President & CEO of FRCF; Brett Ponton, CEO of SERVPRO; Robert Rajkowski, CMO of SERVPRO; NYC Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Chauncey Parker; PAPD Chief Ronald Shindel; NYC DOC Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie; FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Mark Guerra; NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, NY State Police Staff Inspector Robert Appleton; FDNY Chaplain Reverend Pamela Holmes; Tom Harris, President, Times Square Alliance;

Please click here for photos from the event and a replay of the event.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION (FRCF)

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources addressing the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants, bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children, disaster relief, and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. FRCF was founded over 22 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard, and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners, and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it“Like it never even happened.”

