Peekapak Partners With Cranleigh Abu Dhabi In The UAE To Foster Well-Being In The 2024-2025 School Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Peekapak is partnering with Cranleigh Abu Dhabi for the 2024-25 school year to elevate student well-being through a dedicated, integrated well-being curriculum.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Peekapak, a global leader in well-being solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the 2024-2025 school year. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Peekapak's mission to nurture the well-being and socio-emotional development of students worldwide.This partnership will empower educators to build strong, emotionally intelligent communities within their classrooms, equipping students with the critical skills they need to thrive academically, socially, and personally."Our team at Peekapak is incredibly excited to work with an innovative school like Cranleigh, that works hard to give students the right skills to thrive in this changing world," said Ami Shah,CEO of Peekapak. "We believe that by helping embed well-being into the fabric of the school day, we can make a lasting impact on the students' ability to manage emotions, set goals, show empathy for others, and maintain positive relationships."Peekapak's evidence-informed programming supports the UAE's National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 through a vision for holistic student development, supporting both academic excellence and the nurturing of essential life skills. This initiative underscores the growing recognition of the importance of well-being in education across the region, where schools are increasingly prioritizing the mental and emotional wellness of their students.“We are excited to begin implementing the Peekapak curriculum at Cranleigh, as the skills children will be learning directly complement our Cranleigh values and the Zones of Regulation programme, which we already use to support Social Emotional Learning” says Debbieann O'Neill, Assistant Head of Pre‐Prep.“At Cranleigh, we believe that social-emotional literacy is key to ensuring our learners are happy, resilient, and ready to engage each day. Through the implementation of the Peekapak curriculum, we will further support our children in understanding their emotions and well-being, empowering them to thrive not only academically but also personally, while fostering a positive learning environment.”As Peekapak continues to expand its reach globally, the organization remains dedicated to creating environments where every student feels safe, supported, and empowered to achieve their full potential. This collaboration with UAE schools is a testament to Peekapak's ongoing efforts to champion the future of education by addressing the critical need for wellbeing resourcesFor more information about Peekapak and its well-being curriculum, please visit peekapak .About PeekapakPeekapak is a leading provider of wellbeing programs designed to help children develop the skills they need to succeed in school and life. Through interactive stories, engaging activities, and comprehensive educator resources, Peekapak empowers teachers and parents to create positive, emotionally healthy learning environments.About Cranleigh Abu DhabiCranleigh Abu Dhabi is a leading co-educational independent school offering a British curriculum in the UAE. With a rich tradition of academic merit, holistic education, and co-curricular provision, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is committed to fostering a love of learning, critical thinking, and personal development among its pupils. Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, which opened in 2014, has quickly established itself as one of the top schools in the region, winning several awards and accolades for its outstanding education. It is ranked in the Top 5 Schools in the Middle East and the Top 100 Private Schools Worldwide by Spear's Schools Index.

