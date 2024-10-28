Letitia Berbaum Launches Blue Sands Wealth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Entrepreneur & wealth advisor Letitia Berbaum has launched an independent wealth management firm in Irvine, with support from RFG Advisory, an award-winning RIA

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A dedicated entrepreneur, board member, and champion for the community, Letitia“Tish” Berbaum has dedicated her career to making a difference in the lives of those she serves. Inspired to develop a wealth management company that aims to offer a tranquil, trustworthy, and focused approach to growing and safeguarding wealth, Blue Sands Wealth was born. Rooted in long-term relationships and led with steady guidance, the firm works with individuals, families, widows, women who are growing their wealth independently, and business owners who are curating exit plans.“My goal is to see Blue Sands Wealth rise by helping those we serve curate wealth management plans that provide them with the financial support and freedom they desire.” – Letitia“Tish” Berbaum, Founder of Blue Sands WealthProud to serve as a board committee member for Goodwill of Orange County, a Women United Member for Orange County United Way, a Women's Guild Member for Tilly's Life Center, and an Audit, Finance and Budget Committee member for USA Volleyball, Letitia was also a Founding Board Member of the Women Rising Leadership Academy through Brea Chamber of Commerce. Her experience and insights have been shared on stage through impactful keynote and panel presentations at the LA Times' 2024 Inspirational Women's luncheon, the Beverly Hills Super Summit by Family Office Club, the Los Angeles and Arizona RIA Summits for Portfolio Summits, the Private Investor Deal Flow Expo, and the NAWRB Symposium to name a few. Additionally, Letitia holds a Series 66 securities registration and her insights have been featured by Forbes Business Council.About Blue Sands Wealth:Entrepreneur Letitia“Tish” Berbaum founded Blue Sands Wealth to serve clients who are seeking long-term, progressive wealth management guidance. With a commitment to trust and transparency, Blue Sands Wealth focuses on offering a value-first approach, providing custom-tailored solutions, and building authentic relationships. By actively listening to each client's needs, the firm creates strategies that align with their unique financial goals. Confidence and empathy drive the firm's mission, helping clients manage and grow their wealth with intention. Blue Sands Wealth is located at 100 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 900, Irvine, CA 92816, with office visits by appointment only.Disclosures:Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Blue Sands Wealth and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

