E-Gaming Federation Joins Forces With The Ministry Of Information And Broadcasting To Launch 'Cityquest: Shades Of Bharat'

The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), India's foremost skill-gaming body today announced the launch of 'CityQuest: Shades of Bharat', a custom-made educational game in partnership with the of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) as part of the" Create in India Challenge " for WAVES 2025.

Launched by Shri Anuraag Saxena, CEO, EGF the innovative game is designed to celebrate and educate players about Bharat's diverse urban landscape and development.





CityQuest: Shades of Bharat





Powered by Games24x7 , India's most user-centric, scientific, and innovative online skill-gaming platform, the game is aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision around urban planning determining the fate of our cities in Amrit Kaal.





“WAVES Summit represents the input, while the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is the output. The convergence of input and output will establish Goa as a major hub for creativity and talent, solidifying its position as a beacon for innovation and artistic growth,"

said, Hon'ble Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw .





'CityQuest: Shades of Bharat' transforms the classic trump card game into an engaging platform that showcases the unique attributes of Viksit Bharat and Bhartiya cities, from cleanliness and infrastructure to healthcare and education. Drawing on data from the NITI Aayog's monitoring tool, the parameters for 56 Indian city cards reflect key urban indicators from the government's official SDG Urban Index (2021). The game uses accurate, government-sourced data to promote SDG localization and track urban progress through 77 indicators across 15 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said , "Create in India Challenge Season 1 is an exciting initiative that will feature 25 challenges leading up to the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES). This initiative is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to nurture and elevate India's creative ecosystem. It aligns seamlessly with our Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of“Create in India, Create for the World.”





"The Create in India challenge is a platform to identify and nurture the next generation of story tellers, creators, and innovators, and in future deal the future media and entertainment enterprises in our country. These 25 meticulously curated challenges, all done in collaboration with the industry associations, will act as a catalyst for collaboration, learnings, and growth. To all the aspiring creators, innovators, and experts, we encourage you to seize this opportunity with both hands. Your ideas, passion, and talent are the future of our industry."





Speaking on the occasion , Shri Anuraag Saxena, CEO, of

EGF highlighted,“Gaming has the unique potential to be a powerful tool for education and social good. We are harnessing the engaging nature of games to educate Indians about urban development and societal challenges. City Quest is not just a game - it's a bridge to understanding and celebrating the vibrant tapestry of urban Bharat. Through interactive play, data is turned into knowledge, and competition turns into appreciation. I request the youth to join us in championing the brilliance of our cities and promoting a game that celebrates Bharat's Vikas journey.”





The 'CityQuest' game will engage in a single-player format where players compete against a computer opponent using a deck of city cards. Each card features six parameters, allowing players to compare cities based on various statistics, such as the Hunger Index, Good Health and Well-being, and Gender Equality. The game will feature both national and city-specific leaderboards, fostering healthy competition among players and encouraging participation from various regions. Players can sign up for their home city, creating a sense of community and local pride.





Available on Android devices through Google Play, the game is free to play and offered in English. The nationwide competition will recognize outstanding players with prizes across multiple categories, including individual winners from different regions and special categories for Divyang and Armed Forces members. The initiative will also have city-based awards for the top two cities based on participation and scores.





Follow the link to download the game:

.