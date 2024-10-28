Rozgar Mela: PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday will distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to the newly appointed youths in departments and organisations through mode.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "We have been committed to providing maximum employment opportunities to the country's youths. In this series, tomorrow at around 10.30 a.m., we will have the privilege of giving appointment letters to a large number of our young companions in another Rozgar Mela through video conferencing."

A statement noted that Rozgar Mela highlights the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritising employment generation.

It will empower the youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building.

Rozgar Mela will be organised at 40 locations nationwide, with new recruits joining the Central government across various Ministries and Departments, such as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare among others, the statement mentioned.

"Newly appointed recruits will have the opportunity to undertake foundational training through 'Karmayogi Prarambh,' an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. Over 1,400 e-learning courses are available which will equip recruits with essential skills to serve in their roles effectively and work towards building a Viksit Bharat," the statement read.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in its portal describes "Rozgar Mela as an event wherein a number of employers and jobseekers come together for the purpose of applying and interviewing for jobs".

Rozgar Mela is an employment strategy that is aimed at fast-tracking the meeting of job-seekers and employers.

NSDC mentions that the programmes are generally held in large assembly halls with a booth for each employer.

"At the front of each booth is a table that displays company brochures and information. Usually, several company representatives staff each booth, standing behind tables as they talk to jobseekers. Some companies decorate their booths with banners and signs. Rozgar Melas range in size from 5 - 100 employers with many hundreds of jobseekers. Even small Rozgar Melas can be busy events with lines of job-seekers waiting to see company representatives," a note on NSDC website reads.

The event is considered to have potential for employers as well as the job-seekers as the Rozgar Melas provide an seamless to the job aspirants, while the recruiters are also provided with an opportunity to scan the candidates' bio-data and pick the deserving ones.

NSDC portal mentions that the "companies appreciate job-seekers who are well-prepared and have a professional attitude. Job Seekers appreciate company representatives who are easy to approach and have clear answers to their questions".