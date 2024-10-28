Projectteam Achieves Fedramp Authorization: Setting A New Standard For Secure Construction Management Solutions For Public Agencies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ProjectTeam, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) for program and project management, is proud to announce its official FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) authorization. This significant achievement marks a critical milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to providing secure, compliant, and innovative solutions to public agencies across the United States.

Continue Reading

ProjectTeam achieves FedRAMP Authorization.

FedRAMP Logo

Post thi

FedRAMP is a rigorous government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring. ProjectTeam's FedRAMP authorization certifies that the platform meets the stringent security requirements set by the federal government, ensuring that public sector clients can confidently rely on the system to protect their sensitive data.

"We are thrilled to achieve FedRAMP authorization," said Ty Witmer, CEO of ProjectTeam. "This accomplishment reflects our dedication to delivering top-tier security and compliance for our customers, particularly in the public sector. Government agencies and their contractors can now leverage ProjectTeam's cutting-edge project management tools, knowing their data is safeguarded by the highest security standards. ProjectTeam makes it easier for all stakeholders to work on government projects. Each stakeholder organization has their own connected workspace that they can customize to match their organization's business processes. With our new FedRAMP authorized designation, all stakeholders will now maintain compliance with their contract obligations for protecting sensitive government data."

Collaboration and data integrity are essential to project success in construction project management. Yet, many project management systems fall short by siloing data ownership, leading to inefficiencies and costly double-entry tasks. ProjectTeam is transforming the way construction teams work together by offering a truly integrated platform where all stakeholders can connect and maintain shared ownership of project data. This unique capability sets ProjectTeam apart from every other solution in the market.

Additionally, ProjectTeam's flexibility allows each organization to customize and configure their workflows according to their specific needs. While other systems lock users into rigid processes, ProjectTeam empowers teams to build forms and workflows that mirror how they work, further streamlining operations without compromising

ProjectTeam's FedRAMP authorization opens doors for federal, state, and local government agencies to utilize a construction management platform that enables greater collaboration, transparency, and efficiency.

The platform is designed to manage everything from large-scale infrastructure projects to day-to-day operations, offering features such as document control, workflow automation, financial management, and customizable reporting tools. With FedRAMP certification, ProjectTeam is now even more accessible to public sector organizations, facilitating seamless project management under a secure, cloud-based environment.

For more information on ProjectTeam's FedRAMP certification or to explore the platform's full capabilities, visit .

About ProjectTeam: ProjectTeam is a SaaS-based construction management platform that empowers project stakeholders with tools to collaborate efficiently, streamline workflows, and improve overall project outcomes. The platform serves public and private sector clients across the United States.

For media inquiries contact

[email protected] .

SOURCE ProjectTeam, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED