Cargo Ship Suspected Of Containing Toxic Waste Returns To Albanian Port

(MENAFN- IANS) Tirana (Albania), Oct 28 (IANS) A cargo ship suspected of containing toxic wastes returned to Albania's Durres Monday morning after rejected by Thailand earlier.

According to local media, the Turkish-flagged ship, named Moliva, left Durres Port this July for Thailand containing about 2,100 tons of industrial wastes, but some non-governmental organizations revealed there is some poisonous toxic wastes inside the cargo. The cargo was thus rejected by Thailand and the ship had to return.

Until now the ship hasn't docked but was anchored about 1.5 miles outside the port, Xinhua news agency reported.

Durres prosecutor's office has issued a confiscation order recently on containers containing those wastes, which will be deposited in a safe place in terms of environmental and physical security, with 24-hour camera monitoring.