Previse Showcases New Data Highlighting Clinical Utility Of Esopredict® Barrett's Esophagus Prognostic Test At ACG 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Epigenetic test for risk-stratification impacts gastroenterologists' decision making and improves confidence when caring for patients with Barrett's esophagus.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Previse, a gastrointestinal company, today announced the company presented prospective real-world clinical utility data for Esopredict at the 2024 American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting (ACG) being held October 25-30 in Philadelphia, PA and virtually.

This presentation, awarded for Outstanding Poster Presentation, underscores Previse's commitment to clinicial impact and innovation with Esopredict, the first and only clinically validated and commercially available epigenetic test designed to aid gastroenterologists in optimizing care of patients diagnosed with precancerous Barrett's esophagus.

About the poster presentation:

Presentation Title: A COMMUNITY-BASED STUDY TO ASSESS A PROGNOSTIC ASSAY'S IMPACT ON GASTROENTEROLOGISTS' BARRETT'S ESOPHAGUS PATIENT SURVEILLANCE AND TREATMENT RECOMMENDATIONS

The prospective study evaluates the clinical utility of real-world Esopredict testing in patients with Barrett's esophagus (BE) at multiple gastroenterology centers throughout the United States.

Results demonstrate increased intensive surveillance and endoscopic treatment in higher risk patients, reduced surveillance in lower risk patients, and higher confidence in surveillance and treatment decisions.

"The ACG Annual Scientific Meeting provides a premiere forum to showcase the real-world versatility of Esopredict, a prognostic solution that offers clinical value to gastroenterologists to support patient needs across the BE care spectrum," said Daniel Lunz, Chief Executive Officer at Previse. "This data demonstrates how Previse is transforming the care and treatment landscape for patients living with Barrett's esophagus."

About Previse and Esopredict

Established in 2018, Previse is a gastrointestinal health company with a primary focus on chronic acid reflux related diseases, including esophageal cancer. Previse's mission is to save lives and improve patient health through prevention and early detection. Previse leverages groundbreaking biomarker technology developed by

Stephen Meltzer, M.D., and his GI Early Detection Biomarker Lab at the

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This technology, backed by funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and decades of research, forms the foundation of Previse's commitment to combating GI diseases, including cancer. At the forefront is Esopredict, a highly sensitive epigenetic test designed to predict the risk of progression to high-grade dysplasia or esophageal adenocarcinoma in patients with precancerous Barrett's esophagus. With a turnaround time of about two weeks after a sample is received, Esopredict empowers gastroenterologists to tailor effective treatment strategies, marking a pivotal advancement in the battle against esophageal cancer.

For additional information about

Esopredict, please visit

.

SOURCE Previse

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED