Columbia Associates Is Proud To Announce The Opening Of A New Mental Health Clinic In Silver Spring

Columbia Associates opens a new mental in Silver Spring, MD, offering comprehensive care for all ages, rooted in 30+ years of service.

- Lee Collins, Clinic DirectorSILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Columbia Associates proudly announces the grand opening of its newest mental health clinic located in Silver Spring , Maryland. The new facility aims to provide comprehensive and accessible mental health care to the Silver Spring community and surrounding areas. This clinic will offer a wide range of services , including individual counseling, group therapy, psychiatric evaluations, and medication management. The clinical team includes providers with a vast variety of experience, able to provide evidence-based treatments tailored to meet the needs of individuals across all age groups, including children, adolescents, and adults.The clinic will be located at8455 Colesville RoadSuite 755Silver Spring, MD, 20910.Columbia Associates is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. Columbia Associates has been deeply rooted in the Washington DC Metro area for over 30 years supporting communities in Virginia and Maryland with a forward-thinking approach to mental health care. Our diverse care teams reflect the communities we serve and are committed to supporting clients through life's challenges. We are proud to be a leader in interventional psychiatry services in the region.According to KFF , in 2023, 27.3% of adults in Maryland reportedly had symptoms of anxiety or depression. Moreover, 14.3% of children three years old to seventeen years old received mental health care in 2021. Columbia Associates is dedicated to addressing the increasing need for access to mental health care.To learn more about Columbia Associates and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (703)-977-2258About Columbia Associates and Transformations Care NetworkColumbia Associates is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Columbia Associates team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit

