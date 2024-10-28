Ijaipuria Becomes First Indian Edtech Platform To Launch 100 + India-Centric Skill-Based Online Courses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 28, 2024: Setting a new benchmark in the Indian edtech landscape, iJaipuria has become the first Indian to launch over 100 skill-based courses tailored specifically for Indian learners. This pioneering initiative underscores iJaipuria's commitment to providing relevant and culturally aligned educational content that addresses the evolving demands of today's job market.



Recognising the significance of #SkillsForAll and the growing preference for blended among Indian audiences, iJaipuria's courses focus on emerging fields such as Digital Marketing, AI and Machine Learning, Business Communication, Data Analytics, UI/UX Design, Management and Leadership. With a keen emphasis on AI innovations, the curriculum is designed to prepare learners for successful careers in a rapidly changing landscape.



What truly distinguishes iJaipuria's offerings is the calibre of its instructors. Rather than conventional professors, learners are guided by industry stalwarts who have mastered these skills at leading companies. This practical, experience-driven approach enhances the learning experience and equips students with insights directly applicable to their future careers says Amit Attry, Director, iJaipuria.



In addition to self-paced courses, iJaipuria has introduced LIVE certification programmes, providing real-time interaction and personalized guidance to meet diverse learning preferences. This dual offering aligns with the increasing demand for flexible and impactful education solutions.



iJaipuria has seen an overwhelming response, with over 100,000 course subscribers, demonstrating the platform's effectiveness and appeal. The subscription-based edtech platform emphasizes lifelong learning, allowing learners to pursue as many skills as they desire throughout their educational journey. This approach aligns with the aspirations of learners who seek to continually enhance their skill sets.



"In addition, the platform provides courses in multiple regional languages, designed to bridge educational access for learners across India, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. By embracing linguistic diversity, the platform breaks down barriers that traditionally limit educational outreach, empowering students and professionals to acquire industry-relevant skills in a language that feels native and accessible to them. This inclusive approach underscores the platform's commitment to #SkillsForAll, aligning with the vision of the *Skill India Mission* and *Viksit Bharat*, as it not only enhances employability but also fosters regional talent development. Through this milestone, the platform strengthens its role in transforming India's educational landscape, fostering equitable opportunities for personal and professional growth for learners nationwide."



About iJaipuria



Founded by the Jaipuria Group, iJaipuria is a premier online education platform that delivers quality, skill-based courses to empower professionals and students across India. With a mission to make learning accessible and relevant, iJaipuria equips learners with the skills needed to succeed in today's dynamic job market.

