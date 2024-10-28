BBB Industries To Host Visitors At 2024 AAPEX Booth In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Automotive Aftermarket Product Exposition show November 5 - 7

DAPHNE, Ala., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB Industries

(BBB) will join leaders at the 2024 Automotive Aftermarket Product Exposition (AAPEX) Show on November 5 – 7, 2024, at the Las Vegas Venetian and Caesars Forum. Those who plan to attend the show can stop by Booth #1425 (Venetian Expo, Level 2) to learn more about the latest products and advancements in the auto industry.

Featuring the booth theme, "The State of the Art in Sustainable Parts," BBB will showcase its sustainably manufactured products such as brake calipers, alternators, and starters, hydraulic and electric (EPS) power steering products, and turbochargers.

In addition, Mark Nugent, Chief Sustainability Officer for BBB will present on the sustainability stage. His presentation will focus on "A circular economy for EV Batteries and Solar" and

how automotive remanufacturing is the cornerstone of a

sustainable clean technology lifecycle. Mark has over two decades of experience including leadership roles in finance, strategy, M&A, business development, product planning, and sustainability.

Before BBB, Mark held roles at Fortune 200 companies, including Comcast NBC Universal, Cummins Inc., and Intel Corporation.

The BBB sales and marketing team will also be available at Booth #1425 to answer questions about sustainably manufactured auto parts.

WHO:

BBB Industries, a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive and industrial markets

WHAT : AAPEX Auto Show

– Booth #1425

WHEN:

November 5 – 7, 2024 | 9 am – 5 pm (PDT)

WHERE:

Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, NV

About BBB Industries

BBB Industries, LLC

is a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive and industrial markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America, BBB entered the European market in 2020 and now sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle, energy storage and solar markets across both North America and Europe. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries LLC is a private company with corporate centers located in the greater Mobile, Alabama and Dallas, Texas areas. Please see

for more information.



