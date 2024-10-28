Muscular Dystrophy Association Advocate Rhys Hoskins Honored by his Peers with Two 2024 Players Choice Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Players Trust, the charitable arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association, are thrilled to announce that Milwaukee Brewers first baseman and long-time MDA advocate Rhys Hoskins has received both the Most Valuable Philanthropist Award and the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award in 2024 Players Choice Award .

These honors from his peers recognize Hoskins for his outstanding achievements on the field and his remarkable contributions off the field, especially in support of MDA's mission.

“Giving back has always been a core value for me, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association holds a special place in my heart,” Hoskins said.“My wife, Jayme, and I have been involved with MDA since our teenage years, and the families we've met along the way inspire us to keep pushing for change. To witness the incredible progress and enduring legacy of this organization, nearly 75 years strong, is remarkable. I'm grateful to play a small part in supporting MDA's mission to empower families living with neuromuscular diseases.''

The Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award is given annually to a player who demonstrates leadership on the field and exceptional service to his community. Named after the late Marvin Miller, founding executive director of the MLBPA, this award has been a prestigious part of the Players Choice Awards since 2000.

Hoskins is also the inaugural winner of the Most Valuable Philanthropist Award, which recognizes individual players for their community work, altruistic spirit and social impact beyond the diamond. He has chosen MDA to receive a $50,000 grant from the Players Trust in support of its efforts.

“Rhys Hoskins exemplifies the spirit of giving that the Players Trust stands for. His commitment to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the families it serves is inspiring,” said Amy Hever, Director of the Players Trust .“Through his advocacy, fundraising, and hands-on volunteering, Rhys continues to make a profound difference in the lives of countless families living with neuromuscular diseases.”

Hoskins' work with MDA began when he and Jayme volunteered at MDA Summer Camp as high school students. They have been committed advocates, raising funds, amplifying awareness, and directly engaging with families affected by neuromuscular diseases. Their dedication has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for MDA programs and contributed significantly to MLB's Lou Gehrig Day efforts, which aim to end ALS.

“My family has been supported by the Muscular Dystrophy Association for many years,” said MDA family member, Craig Evans, whose daughter Addison and wife Lauren both live with myotonic dystrophy in Pennsylvania.“Knowing that someone like Rhys Hoskins-who we've looked up to on the field-cares so deeply about MDA's mission is inspiring. His work gives us hope and shows that there are incredible people like Rhys who are making a real difference in the lives of people facing challenges like ours.”

As the leading voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 related neuromuscular diseases. MDA is dedicated to accelerating research, supporting multidisciplinary care throughout its network of over 150 MDA Care Centers, delivering life-changing support programs such as MDA Summer Camp, the MDA Resource Center, and the advocacy program for access and inclusion.

“We have always admired Rhys Hoskins for his talent, but what has really touched our hearts is how much he's done off the field to support families like ours,” said Holly and Josh Szymczak, MDA family members who live with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy in Wisconsin .“Knowing that one of our own Brewers players is speaking up for the neuromuscular community means so much. The impact Rhys and Jayme have made through their volunteering, advocacy, and fundraising efforts is incredible, and it shows how much they truly care about the people MDA serves.”

“Rhys and Jayme Hoskins are shining examples of what it means to give back,” said Amanda Sweet, Account Director, Muscular Dystrophy Association .“From their early days volunteering at MDA Summer Camp to their ongoing dedication in raising funds and awareness, their commitment to our mission has been unwavering. Rhys' passion for helping MDA families, whether through his involvement in Lou Gehrig Day or amplifying our cause on a larger scale, has created a lasting impact that goes far beyond the field. We're so grateful for everything they continue to do.”

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 related neuromuscular conditions. For nearly 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , Threads , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About the Players Trust

Established in 1996, the Players Trust is the charitable arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Driven by Players and inspired by the game, the Players Trust provides programs and resources that champion their individual and collective passions towards a common goal: Making a positive impact on the world and inspiring others to do the same. For additional information, please visit .

