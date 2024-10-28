Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Size To Surpass $ 11.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major autonomous delivery participants include Amazon, Alphabet (Wing), Zipline, Matternet, Starship Technologies, Nuro, JD.com and FedEx.

The autonomous delivery vehicles market valuation is predicted to cross USD 11.5 Billion by 2032, reported in a research report by Global Market Insights

The expansion of and retail is a pivotal growth driver for the market. According to Hostinger, the market is anticipated to generate $5.5 trillion, with sales expected to account for 23% of the global retail sector by 2027. As consumer preferences shift towards online shopping, the demand for efficient, fast, and reliable delivery services has surged. Autonomous delivery vehicles market, including drones and ground-based robots, help meet the growing volume of online orders, particularly in last-mile delivery, which is often the costliest domain of the logistics chain.

With e-commerce giants and retail companies striving to enhance customer satisfaction through faster deliveries, the adoption of autonomous delivery technologies is becoming a strategic priority. This trend is further fueled by the rise in same-day and next-day delivery expectations, pushing companies to innovate and deploy autonomous vehicles to maintain competitive advantage and operational efficiency.

The autonomous delivery vehicles market from the autonomous aerial vehicles segment will gain significant traction through 2032, as these vehicles offer unparalleled efficiency, speed, and flexibility, making them ideal for last-mile deliveries in urban and remote areas. The growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced navigation systems in AAVs has enhanced their capabilities, allowing them to navigate complex environments, avoid obstacles, and ensure precise deliveries. Moreover, in recent years, several tech giants and startups have invested heavily in the development of AAVs, aiming to capitalize on the increasing demand for faster and more efficient delivery solutions.

The food delivery segment will hold a notable market share by 2032. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for contactless delivery solutions, prompting restaurants, food chains, and delivery platforms to explore autonomous vehicles as a viable alternative to traditional delivery methods.

The food delivery industry has witnessed a surge in the adoption of autonomous vehicles for last-mile deliveries, particularly in densely populated urban areas where traffic congestion often delays traditional delivery methods. These vehicles can operate 24/7, ensuring seamless and timely deliveries even during peak hours. Additionally, market are equipped with temperature-controlled compartments, ensuring that food remains fresh and at the desired temperature during transit.

Europe Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market will grow at a steady pace through 2032, driven by a combination of favorable regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and increasing consumer demand for efficient delivery solutions. The region's focus on developing smart cities and sustainable urban mobility solutions is expected to further market growth. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are leading the adoption of autonomous delivery vehicles, with several pilot projects and commercial deployments already underway, creating a conducive environment for the industry players.

Major companies in the autonomous delivery vehicles market include, Amazon, Alphabet (Wing), Zipline, Matternet, Starship Technologies, Nuro, and FedEx. These companies are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with technology firms, logistics providers, and regulatory bodies to accelerate the deployment and scaling of their delivery solutions. Geographic expansion plays a critical role, with a focus on entering new urban and remote markets to capture diverse customer bases and meet varying delivery demands. Additionally, many players are pursuing M&A's to acquire advanced technologies, expand their service offerings, and eliminate potential competitors, thereby consolidating their market presence.

In March 2024, Yango, a global tech company, unveiled its autonomous last-mile delivery solutions, showcasing the technology at the LEAP 2024 international tech fair in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence and advanced robotics, Yango's innovative approach aims to revolutionize the last-mile delivery landscape.

