Myanmar: 8.6 Kg Of Heroin Seized In Sagaing Region

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Oct 28 (IANS) Myanmar's authorities have seized 8.6 kg of heroin in Sagaing region, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) reported on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic intercepted a vehicle in Kale township of Sagaing region on October 23 and confiscated two kg of heroin, the CCDAC said.

Further investigation led to the seizure of an additional 6.6 kg of heroin in the same township, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The confiscated drugs, with a street value of about 430 million kyats ($204,957), were transported from Mandalay region to Kale township, the CCDAC said.

Six suspects who were involved in the case were charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigation is underway, it said.