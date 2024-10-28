Canadian Rock Legend Bryan Adams Set To Ignite Doha's QNCC In Spectacular Concert

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Canadian rock superstar Bryan Adams is set to bring his electrifying stage presence to Qatar as he leads an eagerly anticipated concert at the Qatar National Centre. The artist has recently completed ground shaking performances across Europe and North America.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform on December 20, 2024 at Halls 7, 8, and 9, promising an unforgettable evening of rock anthems and power ballads that have defined generations of lovers.

With a career spanning over four decades, Adams is expected to deliver a high-energy performance featuring his extensive catalog of hits, including the nostalgic“Summer of 69,” and the heart-stirring“Everything I do, I do it for you,” and other songs that have earned him worldwide acclaim.

This concert represents a great addition to Qatar's growing entertainment calendar. Bryan's universal appeal and remarkable stage presence make this a must-attend event for music lovers across the country.

The concert, scheduled to start at 9pm with doors opening at 7pm, will be a standing-only event, creating an intimate atmosphere for fans to enjoy Adams' legendary performance up close.

Safety measures and venue protocols will be strictly enforced to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The event has clear age restrictions that prohibit children under the age of 5 from attending, while those between 5-12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets, which are non-refundable, are expected to sell quickly given Adams' worldwide popularity.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness one of Rock music icons as he brings his signature sound and energy to Doha's premier venue. Purchase your tickets here !