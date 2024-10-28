Russians Attack Nikopol With Drones, Two Children Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones, two children were injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“Children are wounded. Two girls - 12 and 13 years old. They were when the Russian hit Nikopol with a kamikaze drone,” Lysak said.

Russian troops attack facilities inregion with drones

He informed that both girls were hospitalized with shrapnel injuries, their condition is assessed as moderate.

As reported, in the evening and at night, the Russian army attacked Nikopol dis trict.