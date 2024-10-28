Russians Attack Nikopol With Drones, Two Children Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones, two children were injured.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“Children are wounded. Two girls - 12 and 13 years old. They were injured when the Russian army hit Nikopol with a kamikaze drone,” Lysak said.
He informed that both girls were hospitalized with shrapnel injuries, their condition is assessed as moderate.
As reported, in the evening and at night, the Russian army attacked Nikopol dis trict.
