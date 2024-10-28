Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM At Bayan Palace

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace Monday morning. The Amir received His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Monday morning at Bayan Palace as well. (end) tm

