Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM At Bayan Palace
Date
10/28/2024 7:05:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace Monday morning.
The Amir received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Monday morning at Bayan Palace as well. (end)
tm
MENAFN28102024000071011013ID1108824127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.