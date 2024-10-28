Kuwait Crown Prince Receives 2023/2024 Fiscal Reports For KDIPA, Audit Bureau

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received at Bayan Palace on Monday of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Khalifa Al-Askar and Kuwait Direct Investment Authority (KDIPA) Director General Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, alongside Deputy Chairman Wafa Al-Qatami, as they handed His Highness KDIPA's report for the fiscal year 2023/2024.

His Highness the Crown Prince later received the President of Kuwait Audit Bureau Essam Al-Roumi, as he handed His Highness the bureau's report for the fiscal year 2023/2024. (end)

bb













MENAFN28102024000071011013ID1108824122