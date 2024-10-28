Kuwait Crown Prince Receives 2023/2024 Fiscal Reports For KDIPA, Audit Bureau
10/28/2024 7:05:10 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and investment Khalifa Al-Askar and Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Director General Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, alongside Deputy Chairman Wafa Al-Qatami, as they handed His Highness KDIPA's report for the fiscal year 2023/2024.
His Highness the Crown Prince later received the President of Kuwait Audit Bureau Essam Al-Roumi, as he handed His Highness the bureau's report for the fiscal year 2023/2024. (end)
