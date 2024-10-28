Taylor Morrison Named Among Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

National homebuilder recognized for advancements in managing its sustainability footprint

For the second consecutive year, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC ) has been recognized for its sustainability efforts with inclusion on Newsweek's 2025 America's Greenest Companies list . The list highlights U.S. companies focused on reducing their environmental impact in areas such as greenhouse emissions, water management and waste reduction.

Taylor Morrison scored four stars out of a five-star rating and was one of four homebuilders included among the 500 companies on the 2025 list.



"We are always mindful of our special role as a builder of communities and the significant responsibility that comes with that in managing our environmental impact," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer . "Whether it's refining our understanding of our carbon footprint, implementing new sustainability programs, or providing improved transparency into our operations, the Taylor Morrison team is collectively committed to building a more sustainable future."

This summer, Taylor Morrison released its sixth annual Sustainability and Belonging Report , highlighting the Company's commitment to corporate responsibility with greater transparency to its sustainable business practices. Key environmental strategies and achievements over the past year include:



A more robust assessment of scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions , providing a better understanding of the Company's carbon footprint and sources and magnitude of emissions.

A 10 percent improvement in Taylor Morrison's average Home Energy Rating System (HERS®) score since 2020, indicating improvement in homes' energy efficiency and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The implementation of new waste management programs as Taylor Morrison explores partnerships to increase its recycling of various building materials. In 2023, the Company began a concrete recycling program which helped recycle more than 3 million pounds of concrete across several divisions, with hopes to expand nationally.

Water conservation efforts including installing water-efficient recirculation pumps and WaterSense® -certified faucets and fixtures in Taylor Morrison homes. The Company uses Moen-Eco-Performance showerheads and faucets, which contribute to Moen's 2030 goal of saving one trillion gallons of water.

Continued focus on safeguarding natural open spaces, promoting biodiversity and educating homeowners on conservation efforts in communities through an exclusive partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) . Taylor Morrison also participates in NWF's Monarch Pledge, installing permanent butterfly gardens and native plants in communities, which require less water and support songbirds, pollinators and beneficial insects.

Sustainable site selection and development practices as well as a robust environmental assessment of all land acquisition opportunities , which considers wildlife and biodiversity, environmental impacts, wetlands, flood risk, water availability and protection, and waste management.

Building Taylor Morrison homes with innovative and sustainable features such as ENERGY STAR® kitchen appliances, smart thermostats and LED lighting; high-efficiency HVAC systems and gas furnaces; and energy-efficient insulation and roof barriers. Taylor Morrison also continues to develop long-term relationships with suppliers who are committed to reducing the carbon of their products, increasing the utilization of recycled materials and conserving natural resources. Taylor Morrison's disclosures align with the material topics highlighted by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) , the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) , the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) .

"It's a more vital time than ever to make an impact through our environmental stewardship as an organization and we strive to push forward in advancing our sustainability practices every day," said Taylor Morrison Director of Sustainability Chad Eby . "Over the past year, we've developed a more standardized sustainability strategy that prioritizes our responsibility to the planet and delivers for all our stakeholders."

Newsweek partnered with market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group and analytics provider GIST IMPACT to determine America's Greenest Companies, which recognizes the top 500 companies in the United States based on environmental sustainability. Companies were evaluated and scored on more than 25 parameters based on the categories of greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and sustainability data disclosure and commitments.

In addition to being named one of America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek, Taylor Morrison has earned several additional accolades including U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, America's Most Responsible Companies list by Newsweek, inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for five years, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for nine years, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

About

Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in

Scottsdale, Arizona,

Taylor Morrison

is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands-including

Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by

Taylor Morrison

and Yardly. From 2016-2024,

Taylor Morrison

has been recognized as America's Most Trusted®

Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual

Sustainability and Belonging Report .



For more information about

Taylor Morrison, please visit

.

