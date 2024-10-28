US state plans on probing Google ‘censorship’

(MENAFN) Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Thursday that the state will investigate for allegedly manipulating its search engine to interfere with the process in the United States. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bailey accused the tech giant of "censoring conservative speech during the most consequential election in our nation’s history," claiming this action constitutes a "war on the democratic process."



In a follow-up statement to Fox News, Bailey expressed concerns that Google may be intentionally downplaying information related to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in its search results. This allegation reflects a broader narrative among conservative figures who have long claimed that major tech companies engage in censorship against their viewpoints.



Former President Trump also weighed in on the issue, stating earlier this month that, if elected to a second term, he would advocate for the prosecution of Google for allegedly favoring the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. Such claims are part of an ongoing dialogue among conservatives who feel marginalized by social media platforms and search engines.



This investigation is not an isolated incident. Missouri has previously partnered with Louisiana to file a lawsuit against the Biden administration, alleging First Amendment violations related to the suppression of information deemed as misinformation about Covid-19. The plaintiffs argued that communications between the federal government and large tech firms during the pandemic amounted to illegal coercion and censorship. This case eventually reached the Supreme Court, which dismissed it in a 6-3 ruling in June.



Bailey also released video footage from a recent conservative event where he discussed his investigation plans and his intent to utilize the court discovery process to expose what he termed a "vast censorship enterprise." His comments underline a growing concern among conservatives regarding the influence of Big Tech on political discourse and the potential implications for free speech in the digital age.



As the investigation unfolds, it may further fuel the ongoing debate over the role of technology companies in shaping public discourse and their responsibilities in maintaining a neutral platform for all viewpoints.

