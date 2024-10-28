Israeli military announces postponement of its "National Recruitment Day"

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli military announced the postponement of its "National Recruitment Day," which was set to occur at the Tel Shomer center near Tel Aviv. This decision comes in response to escalating tensions and concerns about a possible retaliatory strike from Iran following a recent Israeli offensive. Reports from Hebrew suggest that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are taking preventive measures to avoid large gatherings of on military bases.



According to the newspaper Maariv, the IDF has put in place a strategy aimed at reducing the number of soldiers at various bases and restricting large congregations, particularly in dining areas. This approach is intended to mitigate the risk of retaliatory actions from Iran or its allied groups, especially in light of the heightened state of alert following recent incidents.



The postponement of the recruitment day was explicitly linked to the current alert status, with plans to reschedule the event for later in the week. This change is designed to prevent the assembly of hundreds of recruits and their families, which could pose additional security challenges.



It's important to note that the practice of limiting gatherings within the military is not new; it has been adopted throughout the year. However, the urgency of this situation has been amplified by a recent drone attack that struck the dining facility at the Golani recruitment base, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to approximately 60 others. This incident has prompted criticism regarding the safety protocols in place when large numbers of soldiers are concentrated in one location.



On October 13, a drone operated by Hezbollah targeted a military training base belonging to the Golani unit near Binyamina, south of Haifa, killing four Israeli soldiers and seriously injuring seven others, while around 60 more sustained minor injuries.



In a related development, the Israeli military reported conducting a four-hour offensive targeting Iranian positions, which Iran claimed to have successfully defended against, asserting that they thwarted Israeli attempts to strike various sites in Tehran. This engagement reportedly resulted in the deaths of four Iranian soldiers.

