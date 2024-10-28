Kaneka Nutrients Showcases Ubiquinol's Health Benefits At Supplyside West 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Experts Discuss How Ubiquinol Supports Healthy Aging, Preconception Health, and Heart Across Adult Life Stages

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Kaneka Nutrients, a global leader in innovative nutritional solutions, is excited to announce its presence at SupplySide West 2024. The company is showcasing the unique benefits of Kaneka Ubiquinol ® , the active antioxidant form of Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), designed to support overall wellness throughout all adult stages of life.

SupplySide West, a trade show and for health, dietary supplement and nutritional ingredient suppliers and industry professionals, takes place in Las Vegas from October 28 to 31, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay

Resort and Casino. At booth #2865, Kaneka Nutrients will highlight how Kaneka Ubiquinol® has emerged as a key ingredient for healthy aging, preconception support and cardiovascular health.

Kaneka Ubiquinol® was successfully filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a New Dietary Ingredient in 2005 and is self-affirmed as a GRAS food ingredient.

Kaneka's technical and scientific experts will be on hand at the show to explain how the superior absorption and targeted antioxidant properties of Kaneka Ubiquinol® make it an essential ingredient for nutritional supplement and food and beverage businesses seeking to enhance their adult health products.

Three Vital Use Cases for Kaneka Ubiquinol®

Supporting Healthy Aging

As we age, the body's natural Ubiquinol levels decline, leaving our cells vulnerable to oxidative stress, a process that can accelerate aging by damaging healthy cells and mitochondria. Kaneka Ubiquinol® provides potent antioxidant protection, supporting cellular energy production and reducing oxidative damage to help protect critical cell structures. As such, Kaneka Ubiquinol® plays a key role in promoting healthy aging.

"Kaneka Ubiquinol® has been shown to deliver twice the absorption of conventional CoQ10 and to increase Ubiquinol levels by five to eight times compared to baseline in younger adults taking 100 mg to 200 mg for 30 days," said Risa Schulman, Ph.D., senior science and regulatory advisor at Kaneka Nutrients. "This makes it an ideal choice for nutritional supplement manufacturers looking to develop healthy aging products with a research-backed ingredient."



Promoting Preconception Health

Oxidative stress is a critical factor affecting male and female reproductive health, contributing to declines in sperm quality in men, and egg health and ovarian reserve in women - particularly in women over age 35. Supplementation with Kaneka Ubiquinol® enhances cellular energy production in energy-hungry sperm and eggs and mitigates the damaging effects of free radicals that may impact reproductive health.

"Kaneka Ubiquinol® is a potent resource for those focused on preconception health. With its role in ATP production and its powerful antioxidant properties, it provides essential nutritional support for reproductive wellness," noted Dr. Schulman. "In a world where environmental and lifestyle factors are increasingly influencing reproductive health, this ingredient stands out as an invaluable antioxidant for manufacturers of reproductive health supplements."

Supporting Cardiovascular Health

Kaneka Ubiquinol® is widely recognized for its ability to support cardiovascular health. Clinical research demonstrates that supplementing with Kaneka Ubiquinol® promotes proper CoQ10 balance in the blood and healthy vascular function. A powerful lipid-soluble antioxidant, Kaneka Ubiquinol® has been shown to protect LDL cholesterol from free radical attack, a key factor in promoting vessel health. It also increases nitric oxide, which improves vasodilation, and promotes mitochondrial integrity, which is essential for healthy circulatory function. Further, as we age, the body's ability to convert CoQ10 into its active antioxidant form, Ubiquinol, diminishes. This makes Kaneka Ubiquinol® an ideal ingredient for cardiovascular health supplements, and particularly for older adults concerned about heart health.

"Kaneka Ubiquinol® supports overall wellness at every adult life stage through multiple mechanisms of action, and offers enhanced bioavailability to support cellular energetics, cardiovascular function, reproductive health and healthy aging processes," said Sid Shastri, M.Sc., Kaneka Nutrients' director of research.

Setting the Standard in Supplement Research

Kaneka Ubiquinol's three core use cases - healthy aging, preconception health and cardiovascular support -

illustrate its functionality for premium health supplements. Visitors to SupplySide West 2024 are invited to explore the benefits firsthand on Oct. 30 and 31 at Kaneka Nutrients booth #2865. Kaneka Nutrients' sales, marketing, business and research teams will be on hand to answer questions about Kaneka Ubiquinol® and the science behind it.

"We're proud to be the pioneers of Ubiquinol as a supplement ingredient, and we remain committed to advancing research and development to further enhance people's health," said Shastri. "At SupplySide West 2024, we're thrilled to share our journey with the industry and collaborate with partners who are equally passionate about driving innovation in health and wellness."

Join Kaneka Nutrients at SupplySide West to learn more about Kaneka Ubiquinol®. Dr. Schulman and Mr.

Shastri will be presenting about Kaneka Ubiquinol® and its role in mitochondrial health during a lunch brief on October 30.

About Kaneka Nutrients

Kaneka Nutrients, a subsidiary of the Kaneka Corporation, specializes in the production of essential ingredients. In 1977, Kaneka Nutrients made its mark in the nutritional ingredient sector with the introduction of Kaneka Q10®

(Coenzyme Q10). Over the decades, the company has solidified its position as the world's premier researcher and manufacturer of the Ubiquinol form of CoQ10. As the leading global manufacturer of Ubiquinol and the only producer of CoQ10 ingredients in

United States, Kaneka Nutrients emphasizes quality and precision in its manufacturing processes. The state-of-the-art

Ubiquinol manufacturing facility is located just outside of Houston,

Visit Kaneka Nutrients online at

Consumers can learn more about Kaneka Ubiquinol® by visiting

ubiquinolforpreconception

SOURCE Kaneka Nutrients

