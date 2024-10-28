Election Day Approaches.. Trump, Harris In Final Week Push

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by: Anvar Jache WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The final week before Election Day, November 5th, would allow Americans to determine whether to re-elect former President, Donald or choose candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, making her the first US woman President.

Both candidate are racing to get as many voters as possible, especially in the seven swing states where voters could decide who would be the President of the US.

Trump and Harris are using multiple ads strategies, including traditional media, whether through outlet or social media, both sides are increasing their media appearances, as well as "door-to-door "canvassing where candidates would be seen in a neighborhood or community to engage with voters. With other methods such as phone calls, text messages, banners on streets, and slogans displayed on houses or cars, in a bid to win as many voters as possible. The swing states are seven states -- also known as battleground states -- these states known for not leaning toward either candidates and have the potential to sway the outcome of the election, candidates therefore tend to invest great deal of resources to secure them. Pennsylvania is one of the most crucial swing states, both Trump and Harris are focusing on it more than any other swing states, spending over half billion dollars on election ads. Both candidates spent more than USD 538 million on election ads in Pennsylvania only, according to an analysis by Philadelphia Inquirer issued Tuesday.

This analysis showed that Democratic spent over USD 294 million in campaigns, while the Republican spent over USD 243 million.

A report by Wesleyan Media Project showed from late July until mid-October presidential candidates spending over USD 680 million on election ads across nationwide television.

Both trump and Harris recruited prominent figures from the opposing party, several notable Republican publicly supported the Democratic candidate, while some prominent Democrats backed up the Republican candidate.

Among the notable Republican who endorsed Harris are former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter Liz Cheney, in which she helped Harris win over hesitant Republican voters.

To attract more votes the Democratic Party gave a platform to the Republican opposing to Trump during the National Convention.

Republican candidate endorsed a key Democratic figures including former Democratic presidential candidate and Congresswomen Tulsi Gabbard, former Democratic politician and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The US presidential race looks difficult to predict, according to the latest polling, the two candidates are running neck-to-neck with little separating them at opinion polls. (end) asj

