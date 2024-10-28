Dubai Health Authority Highlights Initiative Details At Healthcare Future Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Key initiatives in pivotal fields include: Emergency Situations, Crisis Management, and School Health

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 October 2024: The Dubai Health Authority( DHA) has announced details of a series of vital initiatives aimed at enhancing health security and the well-being of school students during its participation in the Healthcare Future Summit 2024.

The summit will be held under the patronage of Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of Dubai, Deputy Prime and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 29-31 October.

Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director-General of DHA, Director of the Public Health Protection Department, and Chairman of the Summit's Scientific Committee stated that the summit offers an opportunity to showcase the progress made by the health sector in Dubai and the significant transformations it is experiencing, particularly with the attendance of over 3,500 participants and a delegation representing more than 20 countries.

In detail, Dr Al Blooshi stated that enhancing health security in Dubai, increasing the efficiency of preventive systems, and optimally managing emergencies and disasters are strategic goals for the Dubai Health Authority. In light of this, the Authority has established a comprehensive system to address all emergency situations, in collaboration and coordination with all relevant stakeholders.

He explained that the Authority's presentation of its achievements in this area during the summit aims to exchange experiences and insights while forming new partnerships with leading healthcare institutions within and beyond the country.

He noted that the summit will feature the recent introduction of two diplomas in crisis management and public health, developed in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government.

Regarding the Diploma in Crisis and Health Disaster Management, Dr Al Blooshi mentioned the duration of the diplomas is three months and is for 300 students. It is aimed at government and private hospitals, staff from the Crisis and Disaster Management Office within the Dubai Health Authority, as well as relevant government entities, including Dubai Police, the Civil Defence, and Dubai Ambulance. Additionally, the programme targets recent graduates in relevant fields. The diploma will be delivered by a group of specialists from the UAE and abroad. The Authority aims to improve and find practical solutions to the challenges faced in crisis and disaster management.

As for the Diploma in Public Health Management, Dr Al Blooshi indicated that this course also spans three months, with 100 available seats. It is intended for staff within the Public Health Department of the Dubai Health Authority, aiming to enhance the public health system in the Emirate of Dubai. The programme will be taught by a team of experts from various fields, both locally and internationally.

Regarding the school health initiatives and services that the Dubai Health Authority will showcase at the summit, he emphasised that the DHA prioritises school health to nurture generations who are physically, mentally, and emotionally resilient.

This goal is considered a top priority in the development strategy.

Dr. Al Blooshi added that a series of developed initiatives and programmes will be launched, including proactive preventive campaigns, comprehensive periodic health screenings, vaccinations, and awareness-raising educational field visits organized by the Authority in schools. Additionally, there will be guidance and training programs targeting parents, medical staff, and healthcare providers for students, along with various seminars and open meetings that have significantly contributed to raising health awareness within the school community.