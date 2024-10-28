DXB Achieves Top Sustainability Milestone With Global Accreditation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 28 October 2024: Dubai International's (DXB) work to cut carbon emissions has been recognised with a Level 4“Transformation” accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, placing it, as of September 2024, among the top 5% of participating airports worldwide to achieve this status.

The“Transformation” certification is awarded to airports that realise absolute emissions reductions and drive systemic change with its stakeholders. In strategic alignment with the UAE, Dubai Airports is playing a vital role in supporting the country's Net Zero 2050 strategy- through its commitment to minimising its environmental impact and enhancing operational efficiency, with a comprehensive focus on decarbonisation, resource conservation, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports commented:“Achieving Level 4 'Transformation' accreditation underscores our firm commitment to embedding sustainability at the core of everything we do at Dubai Airports. This recognition not only highlights our progress in reducing our own carbon footprint but also reflects the strength of our partnerships in driving broader, systemic change across the aviation ecosystem.”

“For us, sustainability is not a checkbox – it's a long-term strategy that involves collaboration, innovation, and constant improvement.

The responsibility we own goes beyond our operation; it's about leading by example and embracing a culture where every stakeholder plays a part in creating a more sustainable future. Together, we are setting a new standard for what is possible in airport operations, as we continue to support Dubai's and the UAE's leadership in the global effort towards Net Zero by 2050,” he added.

Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, said:“We congratulate Dubai Airports for its significant strides in reducing carbon emissions, setting a benchmark for airports across the region. By positioning itself as one of the leaders in efficient carbon management, Dubai Airports demonstrates a strong commitment to building a more sustainable future. Dubai Airports' approach aligns with our industry's collective vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

DXB has made significant progress through key initiatives and partnerships aimed at advancing sustainable aviation. A recent example is the collaboration with dnata and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), transitioning dnata's non-electric airside fleet to a biodiesel blend, reducing carbon emissions by over 3,500 tonnes annually.

Other initiatives include a partnership with Etihad Energy Services to enhance energy efficiency through building and lighting retrofit and solar integration, and a collaboration with BEEAH Group, reducing landfill waste by 60% through an innovative food waste treatment plan. DXB's adoption of the 'Follow the Greens' system has also optimised aircraft taxiing, cutting fuel consumption and emissions. Other successful initiatives include active engagement with 'Airports of Tomorrow', a collaborative venture by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and ACI, to steer the aviation industry toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The recently launched oneDXB Sustainability Alliance, a network of airport partners, is further driving sustainability by exploring over 180 additional potential decarbonisation projects.

The Level 4 ACI Accreditation affirms Dubai Airports' leadership in sustainability and positions DXB as a benchmark in the global airport community.