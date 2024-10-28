Waterproofing Membrane Market Outlook, Size To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Waterproofing membranes are classified into two categories: sheet-based membranes and liquid-applied membranes. Sheet-based membranes are accessible in rolls. These are unwound and positioned on a firm surface. The bituminous waterproofing membrane is among the most popular sheet-based membranes. Liquid applied membranes are waterproofing membranes that also are applied to the surface as a liquid and can be sprayed or brushed on.



A waterproofing membrane is a layer of waterproof material applied to a surface to prevent leaks and damage. Waterproofing membranes are typically pre-formed or liquid-applied sheets. They can be adhered to or installed near the base to prevent water penetration (similar to a structural slab).

Infrastructure Development and Growing Adoption of Waterproofing in the Construction Industry to Propel the Market

Infrastructure is vital for converting low- and middle-income-income countries into emerging markets. In recent years, infrastructure spending has grown considerably due to urbanization in developing markets and continuous rapid urbanization in developed economies. Increased expenditure on infrastructure drives up requirements for industry and government building projects, including power plants, electricity grids, railways, water supply and treatment plants, roads, airport terminals, bridges, schools, telecommunications networks, and healthcare facilities.

The demand for waterproofing membranes is forecast to expand due to the high demand for high-performance materials that are lightweight, powerful, long-lasting, and flexible. The quality and reliability of building materials must be highly consistent, and therefore demand for waterproofing membranes for building infrastructure is rising. The high population in developing markets, notably in APAC, and the need for improved infrastructure, are supposed to propel future needs for waterproofing membranes.

In addition, waterproofing has recently seen a significant increase in the construction industry as people expect buildings to last longer. Building waterproofing is the process of preventing water leakage. In general, extensive waterproofing measures are added during construction to provide moisture control to the building. Still, Waterproofing can also be done after construction or as part of a building improvement or renovation.

Rising Interest in Green Roofs to Provide New Opportunities for the Global Market

Green roofs reduce energy costs, the urban heat island effect, stormwater runoff, and air pollution. On the other hand, green buildings are energy-efficient and environmentally conscious throughout their entire life cycle. Waterproofing these structures is important because it protects them from water runoff and weather conditions and provides energy efficiency.

Waterproofing membranes have some limitations, such as toxicity and VOC content. Environmentally-friendly solutions are provided and developed by manufacturers such as Sika, Fosroc, and Tremco. Manufacturers are increasingly green-certifying their products in environmentally friendly construction projects like green roofs and green buildings. Green roofs are roof structures that are entirely or partially vegetated. Green buildings are becoming more popular in countries such as Germany and the United States due to building emission regulations and the positive impact of these establishments.

Regional Insights

The Asia-pacific region acquired the largest share of the market. It is expected to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2030, generating a CAGR of 7.5%. Due to strong demand from the construction industry in China and India, Asia-Pacific dominated the global waterproofing membrane market share. The Chinese waterproofing membrane market appears to have a promising future, with residential and non-residential construction opportunities. The rising construction activity and the low cost of waterproofing membranes are the primary growth drivers in this market. The increased use of breathable waterproofing membranes and the increased use of eco-friendly materials are two emerging trends that directly impact the dynamics of the waterproofing membrane industry.

Europe is the second-largest region. It is expected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2030, generating a CAGR of 5.9%. Rising concerns regarding water and waste management in Europe are anticipated to drive the demand for the waterproofing membranes market in the region. Eastern Europe is expected to have a positive impact on construction spending. The fastest-growing countries in Eastern Europe include Poland and Russia, and Turkey.

Furthermore, due to increased urbanization and rising disposable incomes, particularly among the middle class, North America is a significant market for Waterproofing, led by countries such as the United States and Canada. It is expected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2030, generating a CAGR of 6.5%. Population growth and increased domestic manufacturing in the region are driving the regional market. The residential housing sector is experiencing strong growth, particularly in single-family constructions, catalyzing the development of the waterproofing industry. The expansion of non-residential buildings and advancements in transportation are the primary drivers of North American waterproofing industry growth.

Key Highlights:



The global waterproofing membrane market size was worth USD 10.5 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 36.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030).



Based on the product, the global waterproofing membrane market is segmented into Liquid Applied Membranes and Sheet Membranes. Liquid Applied Membrane occupied the largest market share in the global waterproofing membrane market. It is expected to be valued at USD 25.8 billion by 2030, generating a CAGR of 7%.

Liquid Applied Membranes are further segmented as Cementitious, Bituminous, Polyurethane, and Acrylic. Polyurethane is the dominating segment and is expected to register high growth because of its superior product properties. The enhanced properties of polyurethane liquid-applied membranes are anticipated to increase their utilization in the construction sector.



Based on application, the global waterproofing membrane market is segmented into Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Landfills, and Tunnels. Roofing occupied the largest market share in the global waterproofing membrane market. It is expected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2030, generating a CAGR of 6.6 %. High demand for sheet membranes for roofs due to increased exposure to rainwater and environmental moisture is expected to drive the market growth for the roofing segment over the next seven years. Based on regions, the global waterproofing membrane market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific holds the most commanding position in the regional market.

Competitive Players

SikaTremcoBASFSopremaGCP applied technologiesFosroc, MapeiCarlisle Construction CompanyJohns ManvilleRenolitCovestroPidiliteCICO TechnologiesChryso SASCarlislePentensTremcoDyflexMaris Polymer Recent Developments

May 2022 - Sika has gained United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL) in the US , a well-developed manufacturer of products for consumer and DIY waterproofing uses. Their product portfolio is sold through the distribution platform and can be found in prominent retailers in the USA. The acquired firm perfectly complements Sika's high-value-added systems for concrete and masonry waterproofing and refurbishment.

May 2022 - BASF's water-blown polyurethane insulation spray foam is now used in the latest bus model by Kinglong United Automotive (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (Suzhou Kinglong). Suzhou Kinglong, China's leading bus manufacturer, their part supplier Changzhou Tianshun Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. (Tianshun), and BASF collaborated to develop the 100% water-blown spray open-cell foam system Elastoflex® CE 3651/108. As verified with a testing report by PONY Testing International Group, the PU foam, which meets stringent VOC standards, provides better interior air quality in public transportation.

Segmentation

By ProductLiquid Applied MembranesCementitiousBituminousPolyurethaneAcrylicSheet MembraneBituminousPolyvinylchloride (PVC)Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)By ApplicationRoofingWallsBuilding StructureLandfills and Tunnels