Uruguay’S Presidential Race Heads To Runoff: Orsi And Delgado Set To Face Off

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's landscape shifted on Sunday, October 27, 2024, as voters cast their ballots in the country's general election. The results have set the stage for a runoff between two prominent figures in Uruguayan politics. Yamandú Orsi of the center-left Frente Amplio and Álvaro Delgado of the center-right Partido Nacional emerged as the top contenders.



With 92% of votes tallied, Orsi secured a commanding lead with 43.5% of the vote. Delgado trailed behind, garnering 27% support from the electorate. The Electoral Court's early morning count revealed a significant gap between the frontrunners. Orsi's Frente Amplio amassed 949,983 votes, while Delgado's Partido Nacional collected 592,677.



The election saw a robust turnout, with 89% of eligible voters participating. This high engagement reflects Uruguay's strong democratic traditions and compulsory voting system. Over 2.7 million citizens had the opportunity to shape their country's future at the polls.



Andrés Ojeda of the Partido Colorado secured third place with 16.1% of the vote. The anti-establishment candidate Gustavo Salle, representing Identidad Soberana, captured 2.6% of the electorate. These results underscore the diverse political landscape in Uruguay.







The upcoming runoff on November 24 promises to be a closely watched event. Delgado is expected to receive support from his coalition partners. This backing could potentially narrow the gap with Orsi in the final showdown.



Both candidates addressed their supporters following the initial results. Orsi called for unity among Uruguayans and urged a final push towards victory. Delgado, flanked by coalition allies, emphasized the combined strength of their political project.



Alongside the presidential race, voters also weighed in on two significant referendums. Both proposals fell short of the required majority, each receiving approximately 40% support. One aimed to reform social security, while the other sought to allow nighttime police raids.

The election's outcome will have far-reaching implications for Uruguay's future. The next president will face challenges in areas such as economic growth, social welfare, and public safety. Their policies will shape Uruguay's position in regional and international affairs.



As the campaign enters its final phase, both candidates are expected to intensify their efforts. They will likely focus on key issues affecting Uruguayans' daily lives. The coming weeks will see increased debates and public engagements as they vie for the presidency.



Uruguay's election stands out in Latin America for its focus on issues rather than personal attacks. The moderate tone of the campaign reflects the country's reputation for political stability. Neighboring nations will be watching closely as the runoff approaches.



The results of this election will determine Uruguay's path for the next five years. Whether led by Orsi or Delgado, the new government will face the task of building on Uruguay's democratic strengths. They must also address the challenges that lie ahead for this small but influential South American nation.

