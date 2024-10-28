Hockey India Names Revamped 18-Member Squad For Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday announced the restructured 18-member Indian women's team squad for the eighth Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The will be held from November 11 to 20 at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey in Bihar.

As defending champions, India enter the competition with high expectations, having clinched the title at last year's edition in Ranchi. The team will face stiff competition from five other nations, including reigning Olympic silver medalists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand in the battle for continental supremacy.

The Indian team will be captained by Salima Tete while Navneet Kaur will serve as her deputy.

The goalkeeping duties will be shared between experienced Savita and rising talent Bichu Devi Kharibam. The defense will be anchored by a solid line-up, featuring Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

In the midfield, captain Salima Tete will be supported by Neha, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, and Lalremsiami, all known for their dynamic play. The forward line-up boasts firepower with Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, and Beauty Dungdung leading the charge.

Notably, Sushila and Beauty Dungdung make their return to the team after successfully completing their rehabilitation.

Speaking on the team selection and their preparation for the tournament, dynamic midfielder Salima Tete said,“It's an incredible feeling to lead the team into another major tournament, especially as defending champions. We've trained rigorously and have a strong unit with both experienced players and young talent. Our goal is to defend our title and play with the same passion and determination we showed last year.”

Meanwhile, vice-captain Navneet Kaur said,“We are confident in our preparation and the chemistry we've built within the team. Playing in front of our home crowd is a huge boost, and we are ready to face tough competition from the best teams in Asia. Working alongside Salima has been great, and we are determined to make this tournament a memorable one.”

India will open their Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 campaign against Malaysia on November 11.

India's squad for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung