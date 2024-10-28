Black & Veatch Introduces Hydrogen, Advisory And Broad Portfolio Of Sustainable Energy Solutions At ADIPEC 2024 - AETOSW...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Black & Veatch's leadership across hydrogen, energy, vehicle electrification, floating liquefied natural (FLNG) and other sustainable infrastructure are being used to accelerate the decarbonization efforts of leading companies across the Middle East. The global engineering, and advisory company will be introducing its full portfolio of solutions and sharing how it guides innovative, large-scale projects at this year's ADIPEC 2024 in Abu Dhabi November 4 to 7.

“Black & Veatch has accumulated unique, early-mover experience and is using that to plan, de-risk and deploy lower carbon solutions that are delivered safely on budget and schedule,” said Youssef Merjaneh, senior vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Black & Veatch.“Our track record in bringing first-of-a-kind solutions across diverse areas -- from green hydrogen to FLNG -- breeds confidence with clients exploring transformative and traditional energy infrastructure development.”

Merjaneh will be speaking at the Hydrogen Conference on Wednesday November 6 at 11.45* on a panel exploring“The evolving role of the Middle East in low-carbon hydrogen production.” Black & Veatch has operated in the Middle East for decades, delivering traditional and alternative energy and water infrastructure. The company is currently building 365 megawatts (MW) of electrolysis capacity globally across three projects that are set to more than double the world's electrolysis capacity by 2025.

Charlie Sanchez was recently appointed president of Strategic Advisory and Lifecycle Resiliency at Black & Veatch and will be introducing this business to financial institutions, developers and energy majors in the Middle East at ADIPEC. The recently integrated portfolio of strategic consulting and operating resiliency services enables end-to-end advisory solutions including transaction services, capital planning and asset investment advisory, critical infrastructure cybersecurity consulting, O&M support, as well as PMO-as-a-service and infrastructure optimization.

Sanchez will be speaking at a strategic roundtable at ADIPEC's inaugural Finance & Investment Conference. The session will be held on Tuesday November 5 from 16:00* and is entitled,“Proving bankability of innovative clean energy projects and technologies” that will draw on how Black & Veatch uniquely combines objective early-stage advisory consultancy services with the practical insights, capabilities and lessons learned from the vantage of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company.

“There are no serious conversations about the energy transition without addressing the bankability of investments into alternative and sustainable infrastructure and then their subsequent reliability and resilience,” Sanchez said.“With a significant appetite to direct capital into the region, it's critical these investment flows are optimized and steered to projects that are planned and structured with commercial and technical excellence.”

Black & Veatch will be showcasing its entire portfolio of energy solutions at ADIPEC. Learn more about Black & Veatch and connect with the team here .

Editor's Notes:

*Schedule as at time of publishing; please confirm through conference agenda.



Youssef Merjaneh's LinkedIn profile Charlie Sanchez's LinkedIn profile

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on and on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (Twitter) and Instagram .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink