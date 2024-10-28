عربي


Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of Deutsche Bank

10/28/2024 4:00:19 AM

QNA

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with CEO of Deutsche bank Christian Sewing. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group from October 21 to 26, 2024, in Washington, DC, United States of America. The meeting discussed a diverse range of topics related to shared interests, with emphasis on financial and economic matters.

The Peninsula

