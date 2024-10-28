Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of Deutsche Bank
Date
10/28/2024 4:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with CEO of Deutsche bank Christian Sewing. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group from October 21 to 26, 2024, in Washington, DC, United States of America. The meeting discussed a diverse range of topics related to shared interests, with emphasis on financial and economic matters.
MENAFN28102024000063011010ID1108823425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.