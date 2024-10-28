MUDA Case: ED Raids Multiple Locations In Bengaluru, Mysuru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths began simultaneous raids in multiple locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru on Monday in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah.

According to sources, the simultaneous raids are underway at nine locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru cities.

The ED has targeted the offices and residences of MUDA officers and builders.

The ED sleuths have raided a builder's residence in upscale Dollar's Colony in Bengaluru and carried out search and inspection there.

The builder is involved in real estate, construction work in Bengaluru and Mysuru, sources said.

The officers from the ED have got a trail of money transactions of the builder linked to the MUDA case.

This had come out during the questioning and investigation of eight MUDA officials by the ED.

The ED had conducted a two-day raid on the MUDA office recently. The sleuths had also conducted searches at the residence of the fourth accused in the case, land owner J. Devaraju.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Lokayukta, investigating the case, had questioned CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi on Friday.

During the three-hour grilling session by the Karnataka Lokayukta, Parvathi admitted that she had put whitener on the letter submitted to the authority.

CM Siddaramaiah is the first accused in the case and his wife is the second accused.

It was alleged that the whitener was put on the submitted letter after the MUDA case came to light to hide the fact that the sites were demanded to be allotted in upscale Vijayanagara locality of Mysuru.

During the investigation, Parvathi on Friday clarified that she had put the whitener on the letter submitted to the MUDA regarding the allotment of compensatory sites.

She had maintained that as there was a mistake in the sentence she had to use the whitener. She further maintained she doesn't remember exactly what the mistake was.

Her statements were recorded on video camera.

The Lokayukta had grilled CM Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, third accused Mallikarjuna Swamy and fourth accused, land owner J. Devaraju recently.

Snehamayi Krishna has alleged in the complaint with the ED that thousands of sites are being given to supporters and close aides of CM Siddaramaiah and other politicians.

He also alleged illegal transactions of huge amounts of money.