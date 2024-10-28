(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Tips" data-link=" Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips" class="whatsapp">Shar Family Fun with Little Pharmacists, Traditional Chinese to Beat the Stroke Maze

Image 1: The 'Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips' was held at TKO Plaza, attracting a large crowd and creating a lively atmosphere. Caption

Image 2: Beijing Tong Ren Tang donates Hong Kong Palace Museum tickets to beneficiary welfare NGOs during the ceremony. Caption

Image 3: Citizens learn while having fun, playing 'Health Capsule Prize Draw' in the Health Maze and learning various stroke prevention tips. Caption

Image 4: Children dress as little Traditional Chinese Medicine Pharmacists at the 'Chinese medicine sachet workshop', experiencing firsthand herbal medicine culture. Caption

Image 5: Shuttlecock kicking originated in China and has recently become popular among young people, promoting physical and mental health. Caption

Image 6: Participants can learn about different types of strokes, their causes, symptoms, and high-risk groups in the maze.

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire 27 October 2024 -The 'Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips' is being held from October 26 (Saturday) to 29 (Tuesday) at TKO Plaza for four consecutive days. This event, in response to 'World Stroke Day' on October 29 each year, aims to promote family health by advocating traditional Chinese medicine for disease prevention and encouraging public awareness and prevention of strokes. Additionally, it shows care for the socially vulnerable groups by donating tickets of Hong Kong Palace Museum to welfare NGOs, allowing beneficiaries to enjoy time with their families and promoting social harmony and health development.Strokes are the second global leading causes of death. People of any age or gender can have a stroke, and it's estimated that 1 in 4 people will experience a stroke in their lifetime. Strokes are the leading causes to permanent disabilities, significantly impacting the physical and mental health of patients and their families.Tong Ren Tang has a history of over 350 years, adhering to the mission of 'Cultivate both noble morality and benevolence to do good to society and to keep people healthy', they have held the 'Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign' series annually. This year marks the ninth year, with stroke prevention health lectures and free consultations at elderly centers already conducted in September. From today until the 29th, the 'Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips' is being held.Today (26th), the opening of 'Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign 2024: Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips' is being held at TKO Plaza. During the event, a donation ceremony was held to present a number of Hong Kong Palace Museum tickets to four beneficiary welfare NGOs, allowing beneficiaries to enjoy time with their families and promoting social harmony and health development.The 'Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips' offers a variety of engaging activities for families, suitable for all ages. Participants can learn about different types of strokes, their causes, symptoms, and high-risk groups in the maze. It also provides practical 'health strategies' for stroke prevention through lifestyle changes, mutual care, acupressure, diet, exercise, and Traditional Chinese medicine. After completing the 'Health Maze' and successfully navigating through it by answering questions correctly, participants can join the 'Health Capsule Prize Draw' to win limited edition gifts!In addition to the 'Health Maze,' there is the 'Tong Ren Heart Care' health workshop, where children and adults can learn about the traditional Chinese medicine approach to health maintenance and stroke prevention. In the 'Chinese medicine sachet workshop', participants can make herbal sachets by hand. Children can dress in Traditional Chinese pharmacist costumes and experience weighing herbs and grinding them with stone mills and mortars. Meanwhile, the 'Mugwort Massage Hammer Craft Workshop' teaches participants how to make mugwort massage hammers and understand their benefits, including how acupressure can promote blood circulation and relieve muscle pain, aiding in stroke prevention.Beijing Tong Ren Tang has arranged a series of Chinese cultural performances to warm up the event. These activities, suitable for all ages, include shuttlecock performances, Chinese dance, and Baduanjin exercises. These are not strenuous exercises but are effective in stroke prevention, allowing citizens to enjoy the performances while learning exercises beneficial to physical and mental health.During the event, special offers are available at the Beijing Tong Ren Tang store in TKO Plaza from October 26 to 29, grasp the chance to buy Chinese health medicines which are good for your life.Date: October 26 to 29, 2024 (Saturday through Tuesday)Time: 10am to 8pmLocation: TKO Plaza 1/F Zone AActivities: Health Maze, Little Traditional Chinese Medicine Pharmacists, Mugwort Massage Hammer Craft Workshop, Chinese medicine sachet workshop, Guide to Stoke Self Test, Baduanjin Exercises PerformanceHashtag: #BeijingTongRenTang

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Tong Ren Tang was founded in 1669 (the eighth year of Emperor Kangxi's reign in the Qing Dynasty). It has a history of over 350 years, adhering to the mission of 'Cultivate both noble morality and benevolence to do good to society and to keep people healthy'. Since 1723,the 1st Qing Yongzheng reign, the emperor granted Tong Ren Tang's imperial supply of medications, over the eight reigns for 188 years. Tong Ren Tang adheres to the principle of 'Though the processing of medicines was complicated, we must not save labors; though the medicinal materials were expensive, we must not reduce any of them.'



About the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Beijing Tong Ren Tang

1. Chinese medicine culture of Tong Ren Tang

The Chinese medicine culture of Tong Ren Tang integrates the essence of traditional Chinese medicine with the medicine standards for Chinese imperial family. Through 355 years of inheritance and innovation, Tong Ren Tang combines Chinese medical practices and medicines, tradition and modernity as well as domestic and overseas development, forming a unique integration of traditional techniques, preparation methods, cultures of benevolence and quality, business philosophy, brand image and team spirit.

2. Chinese medicine culture of Tong Ren Tang (traditional Chinese medicine processing technology)

Tong Ren Tang's special processing technology for traditional Chinese medicine is of great importance to facilitate the development of Tong Ren Tang. By fully adopting the authentic traditional techniques and ensuring the preservation and inheritance of core techniques, Tong Ren Tang continuously improves the intrinsic quality of traditional products, establishes a good reputation among general public.

3. Production techniques of Angong Niuhuang Pills

Angong Niuhuang Pills were invented by Wu Tang and documented in his work Wenbingtiaobian in 1798. Tong Ren Tang Angong Niuhuang Pills have a documented history of 150 years. In 1870, Le Pingquan, the tenth generation of the Le family, firstly included the category of epidemic diseases in his amendment to the Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Prescription and considered the Angong Niuhuang Pills as the preferred medicine for this category. Tong Ren Tang integrated its owned medicine production techniques with the medicine production standards for the imperial family of Qing Dynasty, traditional Chinese medicine culture and Chinese culture, forming its owned traditional production techniques of Angong Nihuang Pills.



About Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd.

In 2004, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. was established in Hong Kong. In 2013, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. were listed in Growth Enterprise Market of Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2018, it was transferred to the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. This move marked an important step in international business development and is committed to promoting the corporate mission 'Healthy Life, Global Choice'

At present, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. has established over 160 retail terminals, traditional Chinese medicine clinics, health centers and cultural centers in 26 overseas countries and regions. Tong Ren Tang trademarks are registered in more than 100 countries and regions. Tong Ren Tang products are marketed in over 40 countries and regions worldwide, more than 1,000 drug specifications registered. The company has served more than 50 million overseas people, contributing to the widespread of traditional Chinese medicine culture worldwide.



Beijing Tong Ren Tang