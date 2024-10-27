CCTV+: Opportunities In Chinaat The Digital Trade Expo
BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Opportunities in China"at the Digital Trade expo offers a detailed exploration of the Third Global Digital Trade Expo, through the perspectives of a journalist from Kazakhstan, a promoter of Sino-African friendship from Zimbabwe, a second-generation entrepreneur from Thailand, and a Ph.D. researcher in the new media music industry from the UK.
The story highlights Zhejiang's high-quality development in the private sector and the wealth of opportunities that China has presented to the world.
Video -
