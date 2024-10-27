QRCS Project To Assist Families In Northern Syria

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In pursuit of food security and livelihood support for the most vulnerable families in northern Syria, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a new development project to help enhance livestock breeding and to ensure self-dependence for widows with no breadwinners, by providing dairy cows/sheep, training, fodder, and veterinary services for three months.

Implemented in Aleppo and Idlib countryside in co-operation with the Binaa Organisation for Development, the project involves providing 50 families with 50 dairy cows (one cow per family), as well as distributing 500 heads of sheep to 100 families (five heads of sheep per family). This livestock will represent a permanent source of income for the beneficiaries, as they will be able to produce and sell milk and dairy products, thus meeting the needs of the local market, while securing their own needs.

Also, the veterinary care services for cows and sheep will be secured for three months, including vaccinations and treatment to ensure good health and better productivity for the livestock. The beneficiaries will receive technical support from veterinarians, who will make monthly visits to provide guidance and supervision.

