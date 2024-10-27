President Receives Report From Syrskyi On Battlefield Situation, Kursk Operation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and of Defense Rustem Umerov to hear reports on the battlefield situation, the operation in the Kursk region and contracts for domestic weapons production.

The head of the state said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I also received reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – on the front and the Kursk operation – and from Defense Minister Umerov – on contracts for domestic weapons production,” noted Zelensky.

The President also thanked several of Ukrainian combat brigades for their efforts this week - the 25th separate airborne brigade, the 79th air assault brigade, the 35th separate marine brigade, the 65th separate mechanized brigade, the 425th separate assault battalion and the 27th separate artillery brigade.

Finland's PM announces meeting within Reykjavik

“Well done, warriors!” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi refuted claims made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit regarding the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

Photo: President's Office