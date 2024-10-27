عربي


'Shame On You': Israeli Protesters Disrupt Netanyahu's October 7 Memorial Speech

10/27/2024 7:07:30 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ramat Hasharon (Israel)- protesters disrupted a speech by Israeli Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu at a ceremony Sunday remembering the victims of Hamas' attack on southern Israel last year.

People shouted“Shame on you” and made a commotion, forcing Netanyahu to stop his speech shortly after it began. The major commemorative event is being broadcast live around the country.

Many Israelis blame Netanyahu for the failures that led to Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack and hold him responsible for not yet bringing home the remaining hostages held by the militant group in Gaza. (AP)

Kashmir Observer

