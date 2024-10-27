'Shame On You': Israeli Protesters Disrupt Netanyahu's October 7 Memorial Speech

People shouted“Shame on you” and made a commotion, forcing Netanyahu to stop his speech shortly after it began. The major commemorative event is being broadcast live around the country.

Many Israelis blame Netanyahu for the failures that led to Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack and hold him responsible for not yet bringing home the remaining hostages held by the group in Gaza. (AP)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now