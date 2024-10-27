‘Commendable Feat’: PM Modi On Tejasvi Surya Completing Ironman 70.3 Event

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday complimented the young BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, who became the first Parliamentarian to participate in the Ironman 70.3 Goa event, a triathlon challenge that comprises 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and 21.1 km of running.

“Commendable feat!” PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister added:“I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness-related activities.”

Earlier, Tejasvi Surya, participated in Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa.

The fourth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa was flagged off at Goa's Miramar Beach by Goa minister Govind Gawde, in the presence of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and former Indian tennis player Leander Paes.

Since its inception, Ironman 70.3 Goa has attracted triathletes from over 57 countries, and the fourth edition welcomed participants from more than 75 towns and cities across the country. This year's race also featured over 120 competitors from Central and State Government services, with women making up 12-15 per cent of the athlete base.

Remarkably, over 60 per cent of this year's participants are first-time competitors, underscoring the event's significant role in expanding the triathlon community in India.

A couple of family members also cheered for their sons and daughters as they took part in the Triathlon challenge.

Many local residents who turned up to watch the Ironman challenge also shared their excitement and said that it was a welcome move that the Goa government was giving a platform to youngsters to partake in a highly competitive and challenging sporting event.

In 2022, Tejasvi Surya participated in the Ironman 70.3 Goa as part of a relay team, completing the 90 km cycling segment.

However, this year, the lawmaker took on the full distance, competing individually against other triathletes.

The finish is a remarkable testament to Surya's dedication and commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle. He dedicated the finish to the athletes and sports persons of the country who go through intense training and hard work to bring laurels for India.

Speaking after the race, Surya said,“The Ironman 70.3 Goa, known for attracting athletes from over 50 countries, has become a premier event for fitness enthusiasts in India and across the World.”

“The challenge is the ultimate test of one's endurance and physical and mental fitness. Over the last 4 months, I have trained rigorously to improve my fitness and am glad to have completed this challenge!” the BJP MP stated.

Additionally, he credited the Fit India initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the motivator to take up the challenge.

“The inspiration itself goes back to the #FitIndia initiative kickstarted by PM Narendra Modi ji, which helped me reflect on my fitness goals. As a young nation chasing big ambitions, we must nurture our physical fitness and become a healthier nation. An endeavour to become fit also makes you more disciplined and confident, which improves chances of your success in any venture that you undertake,” Surya added.

The BJP MP said,“#FitIndia movement goes a long way in increasing this awareness and bringing more people on to fitness routines, that's so essentially needed for our nation!”

He urged other youngsters to take up any form of fitness activity or sports and focus on leading a healthy lifestyle.

Surya said,“As a finisher in this daunting challenge, I can attest to the young folks that fitness goals really push your boundaries, and make you a better individual. I appeal to all fence sitters and perpetual planners to hop onto this journey and make progress!”

Olympic swimmer Sajan Prakash also participated in the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa relay on Sunday along with teammates Sirish Govardhan (cycling) and Soumya Rout (running).

The IRONMAN 70.3 Goa event gives strength to the Modi government's Fit India movement as it encourages and inspires GenNext to participate in the programme and adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. Tejasvi Surya's participation in the Ironman challenge only spread the message of why developing physical courage and endurance should become part of citizens' daily lives.

Notably, the FIT India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019, with a motive to make fitness an integral part of daily life. The mission of the Movement is to bring about behavioural changes and make the citizens move towards a more physically active lifestyle.