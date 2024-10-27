U.S. CONSULATE PESHAWAR INAUGURATES NOWSHERA ENGLISH ACCESS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar – U.S. Consulate General Peshawar held an official opening ceremony for the Nowshera English Access Scholarship Program at the Serena Hotel in Peshawar. Consul General staff joined around 200 students, teachers, staff of the implementing NGO, the State Development Organization (SDO), and school administrators at the event to formally launch the new English program.

The U.S. Embassy-funded initiative provides English-language, civics, and leadership skills training to 14- to 18-year-old students from socio-economically underprivileged communities to help them succeed in their studies and later careers. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Access began in 2008, there are over 2,000 graduates.

“This new program is yet another sign of our enduring commitment to offering young people in Pakistan the educational opportunities they need to succeed, no matter where they come from or what their economic or social backgrounds might be,” said Consul General Moore in a video message.

Access programs are underway in 24 Pakistani cities, including Swabi, Charsadda, Malakand, Mardan, and Mansehra.