Nine Security Personnel Killed, Three Injured In Dera Ismail Khan Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident, nine security personnel were killed and three in a late-night attack on a Frontier Constabulary checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan's Daraban area.



According to sources, terrorists targeted the Zam Check Post, sparking a fierce exchange of gunfire between the attackers and security forces.

Those who lost their lives in the attack include Naib Subedar Muhammad Jan, Naik Arif, Lance Naik Saeed Rehman, and Akhunzada, Hazratullah, Mushtaq, Abdul Samad, Imran, and Basir. Among the injured are Naik Hamza Noor, Sepoy Hussain, and Sepoy Sabir Ayub.

Shortly before this incident, terrorists attempted an assault on Baka Khel Police Station in Bannu. However, alert police personnel successfully thwarted the attack through a timely counter-response.