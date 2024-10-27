Joramco Signs Heavy Maintenance Agreement with MNG Airlines

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – October 27, 2024 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed an agreement with MNG Airlines, extending its longstanding maintenance partnership with the Turkish cargo carrier for performing C-checks during 2025.



Under this agreement, Joramco will perform maintenance checks on A330 and A321 freighters. Signed at the MRO Europe 2024 event, this extended partnership reaffirms Joramco’s position as the strategic partner of MNG Airlines.



Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “Here at Joramco, we are truly pleased to continue and expand our partnership with MNG Airlines. This agreement reflects the deep trust of our customers in what Joramco has to offer and helps us take our partnership to the next level. We look forward to even more deep-seated collaboration in the future.”







