(MENAFN) In a provocative statement, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has argued that supporting Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election effectively endorses the possibility of global thermonuclear war. In a recent campaign video, Kennedy, a long-time Democrat who has previously challenged President Joe Biden in the party primaries, expressed his endorsement of candidate Donald in August. He emphasized his concerns about Harris, who rose to the nomination after intense pressure was placed on Biden to withdraw from the race.



Kennedy's remarks drew a direct connection between Harris and former Vice President Dick Cheney, stating, “A vote today for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney, who lied to get a war started, in which more than a million people died.” Cheney, known for his prominent role in the neoconservative movement during George W. Bush’s presidency, was instrumental in orchestrating the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. This controversial military action was justified by claims of Iraq possessing weapons of mass destruction, which Kennedy contended were proven false. “There were no WMDs,” he declared. “It was all a neocon lie.”



Kennedy did not stop at critiquing Cheney; he also referenced historical patterns of deception by elements of the U.S. establishment to justify warfare. He cited President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 1961 caution regarding the “military-industrial complex” and the risks of provoking conflict with the Soviet Union. Additionally, he noted how his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, resisted suggestions for a surprise nuclear strike on the USSR or using a civilian airliner incident as a pretext for military action against Cuba.



Kennedy's comments reflect a broader narrative of skepticism towards establishment figures and their motivations for war, aligning his campaign with anti-war sentiments while calling into question the implications of a Harris presidency. As the election draws nearer, such statements may resonate with voters wary of military interventions and the historical precedents that have led to prolonged conflicts.

