China to provide Afghanistan with complete duty-free access for all imports

(MENAFN) China announced on Friday that it will provide Afghanistan with complete duty-free access for all imports, according to state media. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasized that the move is intended to foster stronger trade cooperation between the two nations, ensuring mutual benefits through the enhanced bilateral partnership.



This confirmation follows statements made by Zhao Xing, China’s ambassador to Afghanistan, who revealed that Beijing will offer Afghanistan zero-tariff treatment across all tariff lines. Ambassador Zhao shared the news after a meeting with Afghanistan’s interim Deputy Prime Minister, Maulavi Mohammed Abdul Kabir, where discussions focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in trade and economic development.



Zhao noted a significant rise of 11.5 percent in Afghan exports to China this year, according to Kabir’s office. By December, tariffs on these exports are expected to be fully removed, signaling a strengthened economic relationship. Additionally, the Chinese ambassador disclosed plans to open a new economic corridor connecting Afghanistan to China through Tajikistan, with preparations underway for a tripartite meeting to advance this initiative. The proposed route would activate the Wakhan Corridor, a narrow strip in Badakhshan province linking Afghanistan to China’s Xinjiang region.



Afghanistan’s participation in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), announced last year, aligns with these developments, supporting the nation’s aspirations to integrate into China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This collaboration is expected to attract investments and drive projects in sectors like energy and railways, transforming Afghanistan into a central trade hub in the region, according to Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Ministry.

