GFH US$500 Million 5-Year Sukuk Over Subscribed

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama – October 24, 2024 – GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “the Group”) today announced the successful pricing of a US$500 million 5-year Sukuk, marking the extension of its international Sukuk programme.

The final orderbook closed at more than US$2 billion, representing an oversubscription of more than 4x. This transaction was priced at c. 240bps tighter than GFH’s previous issuance in 2020 (relative to the US Treasury benchmark). The issuance was met with strong demand from international investors who were allocated more than 50% of the issuance with the remaining allocated to regional and local investors. Included among them were a diverse mix comprising fund managers, private banks and financial institutions. The proceeds of the Sukuk will be used to enhance the financial position of the Group and to fund its ongoing growth and diversification in line with its strategy.



Commenting, Mr. Hisham Alrayes, Group CEO of GFH, said, “We are delighted to mark another successful issuance further expanding GFH’s presence in the international debt capital markets and diversifying our global investor base. Strong demand for the issuance from a diverse group of international and regional institutional investors underscores the strength of our franchise and the reputation that GFH has built. It is also testament to the confidence we enjoy in our strategy, robust business model, and prospects as we expand our investments and global presence across priority sectors and markets including the GCC, US and Europe. We look forward to another chapter of growth where we will continue to build and deliver even greater value for our investors and shareholders.”



J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, Kamco Invest, Mashreq, Warba Bank, Al Rajhi Capital, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Bank ABC acted as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners.

Today, GFH has more than US$21 billion of assets and assets under management including a global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education and technology in the MENA region, Europe and North America. The Group’s shares are among the most actively traded on four regional exchanges including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, and Dubai Financial Market.





