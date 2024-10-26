IMF-WBG Meetings Chance To Highlight Strength Of Kuwait Banking System -- KBA Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Association (KBA) Chairman Ahmad Duaij Al Sabah said the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Group provided a valuable opportunity for the Kuwaiti banks to country's strength and the resilience of its banking sector.

The banking sector witnesses huge developments under the transformations of the financial and sustainable financing, he said in statements to KUNA on Saturday on the sidelines of a reception held by KBA in Washington.

The celebration, sponsored by Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait Basel Al-Haroon, gathered Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment and Acting Minister of Oil Noura Al-Fassam and Kuwait Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, as well as prominent economists, chief bankers from friendly countries and representatives of international financial institutions.

Sheikh Ahmad attributed Kuwait's eminent credit ratings and soundness of financial indicators, enjoyed by the Kuwaiti banking sector, to the governance and controls pursued with finesse by the Central Bank in keeping with the best regulatory standards. (Pickup previous)

